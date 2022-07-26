Bonnie Holman has been named as the Wilson County Schools’ new career and technical education (CTE) supervisor.
Holman is a product of Wilson County Schools and was part of Lebanon High School’s 2005 graduating class.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 12:00 pm
Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 12:00 pm
Bonnie Holman has been named as the Wilson County Schools’ new career and technical education (CTE) supervisor.
Holman is a product of Wilson County Schools and was part of Lebanon High School’s 2005 graduating class.
For the past five years, she’s taught agriculture and served as an Future Farmers of America advisor. She has more than 15 years of teaching experience, with a CTE background.
She’s looking forward to getting a new school year started to go along with her new position.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to an area which was instrumental in molding my career success,” Holman said. “I credit many of my professional skills to my involvement in career and technical student organizations. They laid the foundation for my achievements, and I’m excited to have the chance to facilitate the same for today’s students.”
She began her duties as the new CTE supervisor over the summer. She’s been promoting CTE opportunities that are available to students.
“It is my hope to establish more meaningful opportunities in work-based learning, expand early, post-secondary industry certifications/college credit and broaden career and technical student organization competition and involvement,” Holman said. “All of these areas provide critical training to help students become college and career ready.”
Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell hops to see the CTE programs continue to grow and feels that Holman’s professional background only strengthens those programs moving forward.
“She has a deep understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish with our CTE programs,” Luttrell said. “It’s all about providing our students with beneficial skills training in the heart of our high schools. She knows how to guide these programs, because she’s been on the front line helping those students for many years. Having her in this position is going to be a great asset as we get set for a new school year.”
When she’s not tending to CTE duties, Holman and her family enjoy farming, raising sheep, cattle and ornamental plants.
Holman also enjoys riding and showing horses.
- Submitted
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.