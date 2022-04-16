This Veterans Day, a local service member and their family is going to get the gift of a lifetime ... a forever home.
The benefactors broke ground on Thursday in Mt. Juliet’s Walton Grove neighborhood.
Several corporate and marketing representatives from Meritage Homes-Nashville were on site to officially kick-start the construction phase of the project.
Through a partnership with Operation Homefront’s Permanent Homes for Veterans program, Meritage Homes is delivering three new houses to veterans and their families this year. While it is in the ninth year of the partnership, the building in Mt. Juliet represents Meritage Homes first Operation Homefront project in middle Tennessee.
“We are going to do three (builds) this year,” said Dave Bulloch, Meritage Homes-Nashville division president. “We’re doing one in Houston, Texas, one in Tucson, Arizona, and one right here in Mt. Juliet. We are really proud and excited about it.”
Representing Mt. Juliet, city manager Kenny Martin said that they would be waiving the fees associated with home construction.
“You (can) build all the military personnel houses in this community that you want,” Martin said.
Martin wishes for the future family that will live in the home the same experience as his son, daughter-in-law and their four children had when they bought a starter home in Mt. Juliet.
“Being in that house along with three grand-babies, you are creating much more than just a place where people live,” Martin said. “You’re creating a place for memories to be made.”
The veteran and their family have not been chosen yet.
“Operation Homefront conducts an extensive selection,” Bulloch said. “I hear it is a large number that apply, and they go through a whole process to determine the family that is selected for this home. We won’t know for a few months, but we are going to break ground and start building the home.
“We plan to deliver the home around Veterans Day of this year to the veteran’s family.
Since 2012, the Permanent Homes for Veterans program has placed more than 700 military families in mortgage-free homes and deeded more than $96 million in home equity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.