BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas Day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said.

Charles Wilson Ligon, Jr., was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi on Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money and a cellphone, the Times-Picayune reported.

