Homer Lee Dudley Jr., passed away peacefully on June 24, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1939, to parents Homer Lee Sr. and Frankie Northern Dudley in Wilson County.
Homer was very close to his three siblings.
He is survived by Jimmy (Margie) Dudley of Guntersville, Alabama, and sister-in-law, Carolyn Dudley of Lebanon.
Preceding him in death are his sister, Anne (Earl) Litchford, and a brother, Frank Dudley.
Homer graduated from Cohn High School in Nashville in 1957, and after graduation, at age 17, he joined the Army and spent three years in Germany, serving as an x-ray technician.
Sixty-two years ago, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Mary Joree Dudley. They lived in Palm Harbor, Florida, and were blessed with two sons, Richard Kent (Michele, along with grandson, Jack) and Michael Keith (Kim, along with grandchildren, Lila and Luke).
Homer began his career with the United States Postal Service, serving in many capacities.
After many years of service, he reinvented himself in business and had a successful career as owner of Kidwell Manufacturing Company and as a realtor and developer of many ventures, including Mill Creek Golf Course community and Deerfield Crossing (a commercial project), both in Mebane, North Carolina.
His true passion, however, came even later in life when he moved back to Lebanon and became a master gardener. He spent many happy years tending his incredible garden, vineyard, bees and cows at the Dudley Century Farm in Mt. Juliet.
It was there that he put his tools and talents to use in helping others became self-reliant. He worked hands-on with Healing Hands International in Africa, Honduras and Haiti and went on numerous medical mission trips to Honduras. He created positive impact and life changes for many less fortunate. He was generous, kind, selfless and giving.
For many years, he was a song leader at the Church of Christ in Palm Harbor, Florida, and a deacon at the Cole Mill Road Church of Christ in Durham, North Carolina. He loved and served the Lord faithfully and joyfully.
He never said a mean word to anyone and was truly an example of love.
He will be sorely missed by family and many friends. If you were fortunate enough to know Homer, you have been truly blessed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Healing Hands International by calling 615-832-2000 or to the Berea Church of Christ Benevolent fund by mailing those to 50 Berea Church Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087.
Visitation was held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., with a celebration of life at 3 p.m. at Berea Church of Christ. Burial followed at Wilson County Memorial Park.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.