Before the Lebanon City Council got down to business at its meeting on Tuesday night, local small businesses were presented awards in honor of small business week.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell issued a proclamation naming this week (May 1-5) national small business week in Lebanon.
The proclamation read by Bell stated that there are more than 2,250 small businesses in the city and that for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 stays in the local economy.
“We appreciate each and every one of the small businesses, because small businesses sometimes grow into big businesses so to speak,” Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine said. “I hope everybody will get out this week and support those businesses, the restaurants, shops, and offices.”
Bell and representatives of the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce gave several small businesses copies of the proclamation and handed out several special awards, such as the longevity award that was presented to Fakes & Hooker.
“Fakes & Hooker Company has proudly served Middle Tennessee since the late 1860s,” Bell said. “It’s the oldest business in Lebanon, and it’s gone through multiple generations before (the current owners).”
The prosperity award went to Los Compadres. The female entrepreneur award went to the owner of Gondola Restaurant in Lebanon. The community engagement award went to Wilson Bank & Trust, and the innovation award went to Cedar City Enterprises.
Sticking to sign ordinances
During Tuesday night’s public hearing, Patrick Wilkerson from National Indoor RV addressed the city council to request an amendment to the specific plan for NIRV’s development at 1000 Aubrey Dr. in Lebanon.
“In this amendment, there’s really three things we’re looking for — large signs on the highway, the signage on the building itself and a monument sign at Hartman Drive at the entrance to the property,” Wilkerson said. “We’re asking for an amendment on each of those things.”
The amendments requested, included adding the services NIRV provides on to the front of the building and to increase the height of the monument sign at Hartman Drive, were approved. The amendment to replace the four billboards that are currently in front of the building with digital LED signs failed.
“We would like to use LED-lit signs,” Wilkerson said. “We know that there’s a new sign ordinance that just passed that says no electronic signs. But LED signs are really the thing of the future. They’re clear. You can read them easily, and you can change them easily. We want to replace those four billboards with these two signs.”
Wilkerson offered to allow the city to display city messages on the signs for four minutes every hour.
When it came time to vote, Burdine moved that all the signage amendments to NIRV’s specific plan be approved except for the amendment that would allow the property owners to use LED signs.
“I appreciate him trying to work with us,” Burdine said. “But, we’ve worked long and hard on our sign ordinances, and we’ve got to give it a shot to work. At this time, I want to stick with what we did on the sign ordinances. I appreciate the offer of helping us as the city, but for now, I think that we need to stick with our sign ordinance.”
Ward 6 Councilor Phil Moorehead agreed with Burdine.
“We worked hard to get that side ordinance revised,” Moorehead said. “At the time (the ordinance was passed), nobody wanted to have digital signs. I liked the idea of the of the four minutes per hour, but I don’t know that this stage of the game is when you start negotiating back and forth.”
