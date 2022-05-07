Janice Davis never expected her husband to pass away as early as he did.
When her health deteriorated, her son, Tyson, brought her to Lebanon to be nearby. It has been a blessing for both ever since.
When Janice’s husband, Ray, died, it wasn’t long before the family realized that their matriarch needed to be close. The Davis’ had been in Cullman, Alabama, prior to Ray’s untimely death at age 72. Soon, Janice’s health worsened and required more frequent doctor visits.
It forced her to stop driving, and the hampered mobility really made life in Alabama difficult.
“After my father passed away, with the health conditions my mother was managing, she was still able to live by herself for about a year,” Tyson said. “When those conditions started compounding, it got to where to where she couldn’t drive anymore.”
Not wanting Janice to be so far away, the family moved into the Hearthside Senior Living facility in Lebanon.
“Tyson is really good,” she said. “He has a job where he can make time for me. I have to go to dialysis twice a week. He comes and gets me very early, because I have to be there at 5 in the morning.”
Tyson works for Middle Tennessee Truss in outside sales, and he is grateful for the flexibility that provides him to be able to help out with his mother when she has appointments.
Yet, moreso than the care aspect of the relationship, the proximity has yielded another benefit.
As often as her son is there to pick her up for a doctor visit, he’s there to take her to eat. She’s a fixture at lunch dates, ballgames and church services. The family worships at Adams Avenue Church of Christ, where Tyson is a deacon.
It has improved the relationship she has with Tyson’s children, Adi Reece and Greer, as well as his wife, Kris.
Taking care of his mother is not something he expected to do so soon, but he is not shying away from the responsibility.
“None of us are guaranteed our next breath,” he said. “My brother and I were both very blessed as far as the opportunities (our parents) gave us and the things we got to go do. They always took good care of us.”
For the father of two, with several other obligations, at times he said that it feels like an “additional thing.”
“It weighs you down at times ... (I’m) not lying about that, but you don’t see it that way,” he said. “You look at it like she took real good care of me, and now, it’s my turn. You know, Biblically, we are supposed to fill that role.”
When the two are just hanging out at Hearthside, they love to watch football, especially if the University of Alabama is playing.
“A lot of times, when we are just sitting here together, we put the TV on in the background, but we’re just talking about what’s going on with the family,” Janice said.
When Janice moved to Lebanon, she brought a special reminder of her late husband with her, their golden retriever, Max.
“We didn’t want to sell him,” she said. “We brought him up here, and the grandkids are crazy about him. I get to go out to Tyson’s house now and sit on their front porch a lot. There are times, when I start to leave, Max comes out and tries to get in the car. I love him and wouldn’t take anything for him.”
Tyson added, “My dad, even on his deathbed, was concerned about who was going to take care of his dog. He really loved that golden retriever.”
The mother and son typically see each other about three times a week, and they’re planning to be in church together on Mother’s Day.
However, it doesn’t have to be Mother’s Day or a doctor’s appointment that prompts the Davis’ to gather.
“We don’t have to have some special occasion, we just enjoy getting to be around each other,” Janice said. “It’s the same way if we go out to eat. It’s very enjoyable to be around the grandkids. I go to church with them on Sundays. I am so thankful that I have them here and that I can see them, because there are so many that don’t have that connection because the kids may live off or whatever. I am very thankful. It is not what I envisioned when I retired. I never thought my husband would pass as early. But I am thankful that God made this happen for us.
“Tyson never fails, when he leaves me, to hug my neck and tell me he loves me. He always makes my day brighter, even if he can be a little grumpy at 4:30 in the morning.”
