In the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Ulvalde, Texas, in which 19 children were killed in their classroom along with two teachers, much reporting has focused on the response from law enforcement.
During a phone call on Thursday, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan laid out how his department prepares for active-shooter scenarios, including what happens inside the schools.
“Any time a school shooting happens, we look at our policies and our training to see what we can learn from it,” Bryan said.
The sheriff mentioned that basing drills on real-life scenarios is helpful but insisted that knee-jerk reactions won’t lend themselves to effective drilling. He added that potentially adjusting training protocols would not be appropriate until a full breakdown of any incident was completed.
The training conducted by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office incorporates counterpart elements of first response.
“If a call goes out, who is going to be the first one responding ... it’s the patrol officers and the local police departments,” Bryan said. “They may have a car right in front of the school, so they may be the first one there. We have trained together and conducted scenarios at different schools across the county, involving (Wilson County Emergency Management Agency) and city police and fire.”
The county does have a special response team (SRT) for situations that require additional reinforced back up. However, in instances where an emergency unfolds in real time, the SRT is not always setting out from the same location. The sheriff indicated that several SRT members are patrol officers who are already out on the road, which allows for reduced response times.
In Wilson County, school resource officers are assigned to every public school. Bryan indicated that Wilson County is in a privileged position when it comes to having the resources to staff each school with a specific officer.
“As an agency we are one of the few counties in the state that have SROs in every school,” Bryan said. “We were one of the first to have SROs in every elementary school too, so we are ahead of the curve on that.”
The sheriff explained that part of the daily procedures for SROs is making perimeter and site rounds, which help them identify possible weak points of entry or other security slips.
According to Bryan, something as innocent as simply leaving a door unlocked could have serious repercussions if an armed individual was trying to access the school.
Bryan said that on multiple occasions throughout the year, his department conducts safety assessments of every school, and that while school is out for summer, it’s able to do walk-throughs and tours at each school. The time off also allows for additional training opportunities.
Several officers were in training on Thursday at the WCSO. The department’s public information officer, Capt. Scott Moore, mentioned that training exercises and classroom reviews are part of the required annual training for SROs. The department typically ramps up those courses once the county schools are dismissed for summer break.
Moore acknowledged that, as with any training or preparation, there is always room to improve, but he lamented that it’s “impossible to 100% prevent a crisis” from happening altogether.
“It’s vital as an officer to remain proactive and not become complacent,” Moore said. “We train consistently throughout the year to provide the knowledge and skills to every officer so that they will be confident in their abilities in any situation.”
