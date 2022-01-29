Last week, I wrote again of taking in a snowfall in my beloved Brim Hollow. For me there is no other place like it in all the world.
I spent the most carefree days of my life there as a growing boy. There are so many sights and sounds and smells and deep feelings etched in my memory. That old hollow has powerful draw.
And there I was two weeks past, surrounded by a winter wonderland, standing in front of the old home place. No one has lived there for almost six decades. The old house is leaning now. For a few moments, I had to fight off a feeling of sadness.
On most of my visits to the hollow, I usually take a few moments to step inside the old house and just look around. But, as I wrote last week, on this day, I chose not to venture in … and here’s why.
I knew it would be cold inside — a dank coldness, in the shade and shadows. And I knew from previous visits that the floors were beginning to give in. I also knew the walls of the shed, which formed the kitchen and work room, were beginning to lean in precariously. The wall and ceiling papers have given way to the years.
As I considered these things, the word forlorn came to my mind. So, I chose to stay outside, and recall how it used to be.
I chose to remember the kitchen when it was warmed in winter (and sometimes in summer) by the fire in the wood cooking stove. I chose to remember the kitchen table, covered in heavy, red-and-white-checked oil cloth, and guarded by cane-bottomed, straight-back chairs.
And I remembered taking baths in that kitchen in a two-and-a-half-bushel, galvanized wash tub where the lye soap turned the bath water a flat shade of grey that I had never seen before nor have I seen since.
And I recalled the warmth of the rolling fire set against a big backlog in the fireplace in the main room of the house and also how my grandmother, my grandfather, and I huddled around it on the coldest winter nights.
As I stood outside in the cold, I smiled as I remembered sinking into a cold feather bed at night and lying under a mountain of quilts as I waited for the bed to warm up, and I also remembered cold mornings when you could wake up and see your breath in the cold morning air.
Speaking of feather beds, I thought of summer nights, when snuggled safe and secure in that feather bed, I grinned as I listened to mice racing up and down inside the walls of the house, and then scampering across the attic floor. I wondered at what they might be running from or to.
Then, I took a few moments to remember the people who made this place so very special.
My grandmother, Lena — who didn’t reach 5-foot-2 in high heels -was a magician in the kitchen, and she could ring the neck off a chicken with the best of them.
My grandfather (who we called Pa Rube) stood tall and straight-backed. He was a man of “the Saturday night bath.”
And that was the night he shaved. I recalled how he set up his mirror on the kitchen table, lathered up the soap in his soap dish, and mopped the lather on his face with his ivory-handled soap brush. Then, with skill of a surgeon, he scrapped his face clean. He looked like a new man.
I shall never forget the smell of his flannel shirts … memories … oh, the memories.
But, alas, it was time for me to go, so I turned away.
As I left the hollow, I came across the enormous paw prints of a male coyote. If I were to have given him a name, I would have called him Big Foot.
I hope it snows again … soon. You know where you will find me.
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.
