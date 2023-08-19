On a hot August day, 27 years after her death, Minnie Pearl walked into the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair adorned in a straw hat, a purple dress and beckoning a triumphant “howdy.”
Of course, it wasn’t really the resurrected Grand Ole Opry legend who had come back to have one last day at the fairgrounds. It was actualy Tessa Swinehart, who has been paying tribute to Pearl as an impersonator since the 1990s.
Swinehart was involved in community theater before auditioning to play a monster at Opryland in 1993. After the theme park closed, Swinehart began to perform at the Grand Ole Opry as Pearl.
“They didn’t have anything to do for people before they went into the Opry, so they decided to try having some characters out front,” Swinehart said. “So, a guy called me that I’d met through working at Opryland and asked me if I would come be Loretta Lynn. I got there, and I got in the dressing room. There’s a girl with long, dark hair, and she was younger than me, and she was supposed to be doing Minnie Pearl.”
The girl asked Swineheart if she wanted to switch costumes.
“I said ‘I sure do,’ ” Swinehart said. “I put the hat on, and the howdy came out. The rest is history.”
Swinehart’s job at the Opry turned out to be a regular gig, and she continued to greet visitors with the tilt of a beflowered hat that jostled the paper price tag dangling from the edge.
“It’s just a fun character to play,” Swinehart said. “You can tell how much that the real Minnie Pearl — Sarah Cannon — was loved by the way that people would react to me, even though I’m just an impersonator. The joy that she brought to people’s lives was just so evident in the way people react to me.”
Swineheart’s portrayal of Pearl isn’t the only wandering performance that brought a smile to people’s faces on Thursday night.
John “Sweetpea” Waynick and Josh “Ducky” Hollis walked the streets of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair with painted faces and oversized shoes.
Waynick and Hollis are Shriners clowns, who do what they do for Shriners Hospitals for Children.
“We have children in hospitals across the country that we raise money (for),” Waynick said. “We’re all volunteers. We love clowning. We entertain the kids. We go to the hospitals and entertain the kids. That’s why we got into it.”
For Waynick, it’s all about the smiles.
“It’s rewarding to bring a smile to a kids face,” Waynick said. “There’s nothing like that. You can’t pay for that, for bringing joy to people.”
While Swinehart, Waynick and Hollis are off creating smiles, caricature artist Sara Beth Baird was hard at work capturing them.
“With caricatures, there’s a bit of an entertainment quality to it that you have to have, and it’s very quick,” Baird said. “You have to be pretty talented. You have to have it down pat.”
Baird has been a professional artist her entire adulthood and began caricature drawing around a year ago. Her favorite elements of caricature as an artform is making people laugh and seeing the kids that she draws grow up.
“Some of the kids, we kind of get to watch them grow up,” Baird said. “I’ve seen some of my fellow artists draw a kid year after year. I’ve only been doing it a year and a half, but I’ll see them with their return customers, and they’ll be like, ‘You’ve gotten so big. I drew you last year and the year before.’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.