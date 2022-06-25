Students attending the Wilson County Election Commission Election Institute can learn just how much preparation and planning goes into pulling off local elections.
The county’s leading election administrator Tammy Smith conducted the institute, alongside former election administrator Phillip Warren.
One of the students attending a recent session, Glynn Caughman, has been a poll worker before, but he indicated that he can always learn something new. He encouraged others interested in the process to attend one sometime.
“The election commission really wants to share with the community — and anybody who has interest on how the election process works, and the security that is in place ... and I’ll put it in plan English — that your vote counts,” Caughman said. “As an election worker in 2020, we were rather challenged with that concept. There was so much in the news. I cannot tell you ... and I worked early voting too ... I literally probably worked with maybe thousands of voters and had 100 or more that seriously challenged the idea, about how I know my vote will count.”
Caughman mentioned that he would explain the process.
“I have all the confidence in the world that what you cast, and how you cast your vote, is how it is reported to the system,” Caughman said.
Caughman’s passion for participating in the voting process goes back more than 15 years, when an unlikely voter gave him a memory he will never forget.
“I started in 2006, when I was recruited for that mid-term election, and I was trained on the job,” Caughman said. “Somewhere along the day, my friend walks over to me and says, Glynn, there is Charlie Daniels and his wife (Hazel). It was the first time I had ever seen him in person.”
Caughman didn’t actually help Daniels, but he did assist his wife.
“After Hazel finished voting, she came over and tapped me on the arm,” Caughman said. “My first thought was, ‘Oh no, what did I do wrong?’ ”
As it turns out, it was just the opposite.
“She said, ‘You know, I just want to thank you for working elections,’ ” Caughman said. “Charlie and I feel so strongly that a good, honest election means so much to our country, and we appreciate everybody that makes that happen.”
About that time, Caughman looked over and saw Daniels shaking his friend’s hand after giving him the same talk.
“From that time forward, my passion for elections increased many, many times, and I want to give Hazel (Daniels) credit,” Caughman said.
When Charlie Daniels died, Caughman was in attendance at the funeral. When asked if anyone had a story to share about the deceased, Caughman told his story.
Ever since, he has volunteered to help out with the polls.
“I have a passion for working elections, and I thoroughly enjoy it,” Daniels said. “I don’t think I would have that passion if I didn’t feel like we had a safe and fair elections process in Wilson County.”
Caughman acknowledged that with voting, the stakes are always high.
“Our country so depends on the election process,” Caughman said. “I am not taking sides with parties, but get involved and learn the process. That is the sort of advice that I would give.”
With the measures in place to protect the one person, one vote rule, Caughman expressed confidence in how Wilson County conducts elections, but he encouraged others who may have doubts about it to go attend an election institute.
“The electronic process is backed up with a piece of paper that has literally been in the voter’s hand,” Caughman said. “They look at it and say, ‘Yes, that is what I voted for. Two’ people, not one, take the election results into the office. Then a team made up of both Republicans and Democrats do the review of the results and do the testing of the system. If you have any doubts whatsoever of the Wilson County voting process, the election institute is excellent to go to.”
Tennessee is just one of many places where Caughman has lived. Between Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Texas and Arkansas, he has seen and participated in his share of elections.
In all those years, Caughman said that he had never considered the possibility that the election process could be corrupted until 2020. He did not divulge which way he voted in that election, nor did he take a side in the contentious conversation currently playing out in the Jan. 6 committee hearings.
“I have never, to be honest with you, thought about it a whole lot until all of what happened in 2020,” Caughman said. “If you have strong feelings about a good election, it had to spur some emotion in you with everything you heard in the news, right or wrong. I think 2020 was a shock for all of us, and the bickering our politicians continue to have, I think is a disappointment. We all want our votes to count.”
Election 101
The institute covers everything from basic concepts, such as a registered voter being entitled to vote in a primary election for offices in which the voter is qualified (party affiliation), to broader concepts about which races can be classified as partisan.
Given new rules for elections approved this year in Tennessee, school board members now run on partisan platforms. However, municipal offices, like councilors and aldermen are still non-partisan.
Wilson County recently conducted a primary election to decide the candidates for the races in August’s general election. Those ballots will also feature the primary races for state and federal offices, which will decide the candidates for the general election.
The institute also covers items like general qualifications for elected offices and how to fill out petitions to run for office. In Wilson County, a candidate must obtain 25 qualified signatures to officially toss their hat in the ring.
Having completed that step, a first-time candidate for county commissioner, Michelle Newton, was attending the election institute in an effort to learn more about the process she’s currently engaged in as she seeks office. Newton is running as an independent for county commissioner of District 1 against the incumbent, Robert Fields.
“The institute on Saturday was helpful for me to learn about the actual election,” Newton said. “I am a registered voter, and I have voted before, so I am familiar in that way but learned a lot about how all the machines are prepared before, during and after the election and the measures that go into making sure that the votes are counted accurately.”
Newton remarked that she wishes other people would attend, even if they don’t intend on becoming a poll worker, just to get an inside look at what makes it all run.
“I thought the voting process was smooth,” Newton said, referring to the election in 2020 and the primary. “It is interesting to see what goes behind the scenes to make all that seem effortless.”
What stood out to Newton, who has not lived in Wilson County very long, was the way the county’s election commission has embraced technology while keeping human hands involved in the process.
“I was impressed with everything that Wilson County is doing to stay current with technology, all while retaining manual safeguards in place to secure the votes,” Newton said. “Every citizen should be well assured that their votes are protected and authentic.”
The way that the election commission has evolved and adapted to changing times stood out to Newton.
“By the end of the day, I was so impressed with Phillip (Warren) and Tammy (Smith),” Newton said. “They’re both so knowledgeable. They are transparent and trustworthy. When they were talking about funding, they have had the same budget for more than 10 years. They have made their office more efficient and been able to pay for the upgrades to equipment within their budget. Based on what I saw Saturday, (if elected) I would support the funds they need to keep doing that.”
Newton described the institute as time well spent.
“I wish more candidates had been there,” Newton said. “I think it is great information to have if you are seeking election. It provides a lot of information when you pick up the packet, but knowing a lot more behind the scenes was very informative.”
