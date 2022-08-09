NEWS 1 PHOTO

The climate deal reached by Senate Democrats could reduce the amount of greenhouse gases that American farmers produce by lowering the abundant methane emissions that come from cows.

 AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI — The climate deal reached last week by Senate Democrats could reduce the amount of greenhouse gases that American farmers produce by expanding programs that help accumulate carbon in soil, fund climate-focused research and lower the abundant methane emissions that come from cows.

The bill includes more than $20 billion to improve the agriculture sector’s impact on the environment, mostly by expanding existing U.S. Department of Agriculture programs that help farmers change to better practices. Farmers would be paid to improve the health of their soil, withstand extreme weather and protect their land if the bill is enacted.

