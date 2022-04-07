Howard Kenney “Ken” Caplenor Jr., 77, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on April 4, 2022, at Summit Medical Center.
Born in Wilson County on Feb. 4, 1945, he was the son of the late Howard Kenney Caplenor, Sr., and Lucy Gill Caplenor.
He was a 1963 graduate of Smith County High School.
He attended Middle Tennessee State University on a football scholarship, where he played tight end for the Blue Raiders. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. He served as an assistant football coach at Smith County High School from 1966-68 and then became head football coach at Franklin-Simpson (Kentucky) High School from 1968-74.
After coaching he would begin a business career in sales at FISI and then at Ambrose Printing Company, which would last until his retirement.
He was a member of Andrew Price Memorial United Methodist Church in Donelson. He was a past member of the Lions Club and the Ravenwood and Old Hickory country clubs.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Jane Parkerson Caplenor (who passed away on Sept, 5, 2021), and a sister, Jane Lohman.
He is survived by: four children, Trey (Tamra) Caplenor, Lera (Terry) Pendergrass, Dawn Whittaker, Michael Caplenor; six grandchildren, Ryan (Jessica) Pendergrass, Hunter Whittaker, Mattison Whittaker, Max Caplenor, Alex Caplenor, Will Caplenor; two great-grandsons, Tyler Pendergrass, Connor Pendergrass; two sisters, Faye (Bill) Jones, Alice Sloan; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with his nephew — Mark Jones — officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday after 9 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Hospital Hospitality House by mailing those to 214 Reidhurst Ave., Nashville, Tennessee, 37203.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
