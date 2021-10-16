Howard Turner, 61, passed away on Oct. 12, 2021.
He is survived by a loving family, including: siblings, Ronald Turner, Luray Turner, Thomas Turner, Ray (Debora) Turner, Ivory Turner, Glendora Davis; aunts, Katherine Turner, Ellen Turner, Joyce (Frank) Neal, Marshalene (R.W.) Randle, Melissa Rhodes; and uncles, Robert (Renae) Cartwright, Rev. Sherman Tibbs, William (Ondria) and Eric Turner. A host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends also survive.
Family visitation will be held on Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m., with the funeral to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Pastor Craig Tibbs will be the eulogist, while Rev. Sherman Tibbs will serve as the officiant.
Interment will be held in Lebanon’s Pittman Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home. 615-444-4558
