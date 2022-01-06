Services for Howell Buford Clemmons, 82, was held on Dec. 31 at the Hamilton Chapel Church family life center.
Family accepted friends and family on Jan. 30 at Neuble-Monument Funeral Home. Interment was held at Rutland Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Roger B. and Doshia L. Clemmons; step-mother, Helen Crudup; wife, Elizabeth Searcy Clemmons; four brothers, Roger (Mattie), James (Lily), Charles (Betty Ann), Donnell Clemmons; one sister, Eula Veaudry Clemmons; two grandsons, Juantai Clemmons and Bryant Clemmons.
Survivors include: his wife, Lula Hancock; four sons, Emanuel (Juanita), Stevie (Monica), Terence (Lea), Howell Clemmons; seven grandchildren, Nawya, Kaylin, Archelaus, Jasmine, Steve, Jaylan, Mykel; and five great-grandchildren, Malachi, Camilla, Quincy, Jr., Dawson, Josiah.
Also to cherish his memory are: two sisters-in-law: Stella Clay of Detroit, Michigan, Flora Rucker of Nashville; two brothers-in-law, Charles (Carlene) Hancock of Detroit, Dwight (Linda) Searcy; bonus niece, Peggy Carroll of Detroit; two life-long friends, Major Jackson, Calvin Hamilton; a truly devoted cousin, Frederick Elvin Clemmons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and step-brothers and step-sisters. He was blessed with a host of step- brothers and step-sisters who will also cherish his memory.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
