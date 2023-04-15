Hugh T. Corley, 88, passed away at his home in Jackson, Mississippi, on April 12, 2023.
Hugh T. Corley, 88, passed away at his home in Jackson, Mississippi, on April 12, 2023.
Mr. Corley was one of three children born to John and Bartie Corley.
He met and married Beulah Lee Patton and spent a wonderful 68 years until her passing in November of 2022.
He retired as a safety director in the lineman industry. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time working in his yard.
A special thanks goes out to Hugh’s Angels, Lisa Lay, Renee Bishop, and his A team, the people that prayed for him constantly and his wonderful team of nurses and healthcare providers.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Lee Corley, and a sister, Madonna Corley Allen.
He is survived by his brother, Jack Corley (Dorothy) of Lebanon, along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
His remains rest at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Monday. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon. Visitation will be held on Monday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
