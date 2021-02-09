Hunt feels fine after taking line drive on nose

Cumberland baseball coach Woody Hunt was back in the office Monday morning, less than 48 hours after being hit in the nose by a foul ball while coaching at third base during the Phoenix’s game against Reinhardt in Waleski, Ga.
Speaking from home at midday yesterday, Hunt said he had appointments to see specialists this week but considered himself fine, overall.
“I’m not feeling my best, but I feel better than I thought I would,” the 70-year-old said. “I got a little headache now, but not real bad. It comes and goes.”
Hunt was coaching third base in the top of the seventh inning of Cumberland’s 6-5 victory Saturday when Jose Vera’s line drive foul ricocheted off the bill of the coach’s helmet and onto his nose, breaking it. His son, Scott, posted on social media he had talked to medical personnel in Georgia who told him his father was diagnosed with a concussion.
“I saw the ball coming,” Hunt said. “As soon as I saw it, saw the batter, it hit me. It was that quick. I saw it, it hit me — boom. I had no chance to get out of the way.”
Before Hunt was taken by ambulance to a hospital in nearby Canton, Ga., where the team was also staying during the three-game series (the teams split CU’s season-opening double header Friday), he had a chance to talk with Vera.
“He was distraught,” Hunt said of the junior infielder. “I could tell him it bothered him a lot.
“I told him it wasn’t his fault. He was just trying to hit the ball.”
The team went home after the game. Hunt remained in the hospital until that evening when he was released and driven home by the team’s radio announcer, Randy Sallis, who was attending the game but not broadcasting it (due to COVID restrictions, Mid-South Conference broadcasters aren’t allowed to travel to broadcast road games, which also covers basketball and football).
Like many Americans, the past year has been rough. Hunt and his wife, Irma, have lived in an apartment since their home was destroyed by the March 3 tornado. He said they are due to move into their rebuilt home at the end of this month. He also contracted COVID in January, not long before announcing his plans to retire following the season after 40 seasons as head coach.
“It’s been a tough year, that’s for sure,” Hunt said. “You just got to get through it and look at the bright side, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Hunt said this is his third head injury. The first came some 50 years ago when, as a Marine, he was thrown off the back of a truck and landed on his head on the asphalt. He credited his helmet with possibly saving his life.
“It was much worse than this,” he said.
The other came in the early 1980s when he worked a side job as a scout/coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization during his summer break from Cumberland. He was throwing bating practice and, while reaching down to pick up a ball, was hit by a deflected ball. He’s also been hit numerous other times in other parts of his body, including his shoulder and even his ear, during his four decades at CU, including thrown balls.
But this was another level.
“I thought it hit me square in the face, it hit me so hard,” Hunt said. “It went kind of numb. It was a scary feeling.
“But I got a hard head. I’ll be all right.”
Assistant coaches Robert Clayton and Bentley Jones took over the team Saturday as the Phoenix returned home following the game. They are scheduled to return to Georgia tomorrow for a 2 p.m. game in Cleveland against Truett McConnell. Though he has appointments to see specialists this week, Hunt said he planned to be back in his office this morning.
“I hope to make the trip,” Hunt said.
