Hunt’s influence left with those he coached and coached with

Woody Hunt’s legacy — the victories, championships and honors — are extensive and well documented.
The personal influences he left on his hundreds of players and friends might take more books than the two he has written to document.
Rusty Harrod was one of many players recruited to Cumberland to play baseball and never left. Signed by Mickey Englett, he was on campus when Hunt, a fellow Kentuckian, returned in the summer of 1981 after earning his degree from Belmont. Hunt had earlier served a two-year stint as Englett’s assistant.
“We just connected immediately, maybe because we were both from the same area,” Harrod said yesterday. “I quit school three times and he’d bring me back each time.
“I never thought when I came to Lebanon I’d be here 40 years. I was planning on being here two years for junior college and transfer to UK (University of Kentucky).
“It’s been the longest two years anyone can imagine.”
Harrod eventually became a teacher and has been employed by Wilson County Schools for 32 years. He currently is on the staff at the Barry Tatum Academy. But on game days, it’s not uncommon to find him in the third-base dugout at Woody Hunt Stadium, a place which in most respects bears little resemblance to the field where he played in the early 1980s as the school was transitioning from two- to four-year status.
“At that point, he was like a father figure,” Harrod said of the Marine veteran. “He’d scold you when you got out of line.
“You could tell he cared about you as an individual and not just how he could benefit in baseball. Over the years, we’ve become more like brothers. I can correct him from time to time. He’s like my older little brother.”
In the early years, Hunt didn’t just coach baseball. He, at different times, coached the men’s and women’s basketball teams. He was also the athletic director and led the construction of what became Lindsey Donnell Stadium when football returned to the school in 1990. He and his baseball players, who have essentially built the baseball stadium twice during Hunt’s four decades, were putting the finishing touches on the Kirk Field facility the day before Campbellsville came in for the ’90 re-debut football game.
William Porter, a former Lebanon High basketball star who is now heads the City of Lebanon Parks & Recreation Department, was a Woody Hunt assistant coach in the mid-‘80s, but not in baseball. He was playing basketball for the Bulldogs when coach Tommy Smith left to become a Middle Tennessee State assistant under Bruce Stewart. Hunt added basketball coach to his job description and looked to his point guard, still an undergraduate, to be his assistant.
“He came to me and said, ‘I’ll give you more money to help me coach than they’re giving you to play because I need somebody who can take over when baseball season starts because I’m going to be at baseball and we’re still going to be in season’,” Porter said this week. “So I took him up on that offer and we coached together for a couple of years.”
It was often said at the time Porter, a three-year starter at LHS under coach Hester Gibbs, worked up the game plans at Cumberland.
“I worked up some game plans, but Woody was a great motivator,” Porter said. “We didn’t have a whole lot of talent at the time. We had a lot of baseball players on the team, a lot of kids playing baseball and basketball that first year, and then we were able to recruit some players in who were actually basketball players.
“John Hunn, he played (both sports). (Lebanon High’s) John White, we recruited him in. We had (future LHS baseball coach) Rodney Martin, who was a baseball player. Rob Kroell was a baseball player… When Tommy left, a lot of kids went other places. We had a couple of older kids stay who were actually basketball players. It was so late in the season when that happened there was no way to get anybody else so we recruited some of the baseball players to play.
“We had a good time. Woody was a great motivator. Our teams played so hard because we were so undermanned almost every night. But we won about nine games both years.”
Cumberland went on the road for money games at Tennessee Tech and MTSU.
“Woody’s thing was we’d play anybody because we got guaranteed money,” Porter said. “We took the guaranteed money and he put it in the baseball program.”
The Bulldogs had no home court as the Dawghouse, a Depression-era facility which is now encased inside Labry Hall, wasn’t suitable for basketball once the school returned to four-year status, relegating the team to “home” games at the old Lebanon and Watertown high schools. It was at the original Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court (before those names were attached to the facility and while the namesakes were still coaching at LHS) the Dawgs defeated legendary coach Don Meyer and his defending NAIA national champion Lipscomb Bisons in 1987.
“We played everybody fairly close,” Porter said. “We had kids that played hard and were reach coachable… We beat everyone in the (Tennessee Collegiate Athletic Conference) once except Trevecca in two years.”
In baseball, Hunt has had his share of arguments with and ejections from umpires. That fire translated into drawing technical fouls in basketball.
“That Marine came out in him and he’d get all fired up,” Porter said. “Of course, we were always the underdog and he’d felt we were getting a little cheated because people didn’t take us as seriously as some of the other teams.”
But baseball was the priority for the baseball lifer who worked a side job as a scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who hired him for a couple of summers as a coach and manager for the Watertown (N.Y.) team in the New York-Penn League.
“He knew a little bit about basketball,” Porter said. “You don’t grow up in Kentucky and not know a little something about basketball. He knew what was going on.
“Once baseball season got going, he spent a lot of time in baseball and would say, ‘Run practice, do this and then send those guys over here’.”
Hunt eventually left basketball and Porter began a career with the City of Lebanon.
“Those were some of the best times and Woody says a lot of times, ‘My most favorite coaching experience was the two years I coached basketball’, I guess because there was no pressure on him,” Porter said. “It was for the love of competition. It wasn’t all this stress of baseball.
“Our kids, they played so hard, they left it on the line every night. At the end of the day, you can walk away from that as a coach and go to sleep at night. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. It’s the kid that doesn’t give you everything he’s got every night that you go home and can’t sleep because you wonder what do I have to do to get him to do it.”
Porter and Hunt maintain a relationship to this day, even attending the same church.
“Those were some fun times,” Porter recalled. “I told some people there aren’t many athletic directors you can go prop your feet up on his desk and have a talk with him.
“We built a great relationship that’s lasted a long time… I think a lot of Woody and he sure taught me a lot.”
Porter never coached in high school but has on the youth, middle school and AAU levels.
“I learned a lot of the disciplines from Woody, just that short time I was with him he was such a great influence on me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.