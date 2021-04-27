What was supposed to be an hour-long pregame ceremony for retiring Cumberland baseball coach Woody Hunt before his final home game Saturday turned into a weekend love fest for the legend who put the school on the map as far as athletics are concerned.
Rain prompted Saturday’s ceremony to be moved inside and the game switched to Sunday where perfect weather greeted the Phoenix, their fans and former players as Cumberland closed the home schedule with an 11-1 win over Bethel which ended in the eighth inning by the 10-run slaughter rule.
Hunt, who has regularly been invited to youth leagues and middle schools to throw out ceremonial first pitches, did the honors for his own finale.
Afterward, catcher Pablo Custodio and third baseman Jose Vera hoisted the six-time hall of famer on their shoulders at home plate to the cheers of the crowd inside the stadium which has born the coach’s name for 28 years.
After a group prayer of past and present players around the coach at home plate, the coach since 1982 shared hugs with his players and gave autographs to fans as he, or any future Phoenix player or coach, wore No. 6 for the final time on Ernest L. Stockton Field. The turnout for the weekend amazed the coach.
“It blows my mind beyond comprehension,” Hunt said as he left the field for the pressbox where his postgame radio interview awaited. “This is beyond anything I expected this weekend. I really can’t put into words how I feel. So many emotions and so many people that are here — ex-players. I guess it shows you just what our program is made of. The players, ex-players, they’re the ones who made this program, not me.”
Hunt paused to sign a baseball for a youngster who had caught a foul ball during the game.
“I just do what I do,” Hunt said when told how he had connected with the community during his four decades in Lebanon. “I’m just an old baseball coach, just trying to do the best I can and in the process, never was it my intent. It was just the way it happened.
“I just do what I do. I was raised the right way. I learned to work for everything I’ve got. This program, I’m so proud of where we are. I know we want to win a few more games this year and it’s not over yet. The history of our program, I’m just overwhelmed right now.
“The community has been great, Middle Tennessee, everybody, it’s been so great to me. I can’t even comprehend it. I don’t deserve it.”
Hunt was asked if it’s hit him that he had just coached for the final time on the plot of ground at the intersection of West Spring Street and South Tarver Avenue which had just a backstop (no outfield fence, even) when he arrived in 1977 as an assistant coach to one of the finer small college stadiums around, one which now has his name and number attached to the top of the scoreboard in left field.
“I try to grasp for moments, but I want to win the game and (we) did,” Hunt said. “I got emotional a couple of times. Yesterday was a great day but a tough day to get through. Today was even better because we had some guys stay over, some had to go home. I appreciate them coming yesterday. But the win just tops everything off.”
