Hunt to receive Summitt Award on TV next Saturday

Cumberland fans will have the opportunity to watch longtime Phoenix baseball coach Woody Hunt receive the Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award next Saturday night.
The ceremony, part of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction ceremony, will be televised live over several channels, including NewsChannel 5-Plus (igital channel 5.2), Comcast Xfinity channel 250 and Charter Spectrum channel 182 and live-streamed on the TSHoF website @The TSHF on Twitter and @TNSportsHallofFame on Facebook.
The two-hour special, hosted by Tennessee Titans radio voice Mike Keith, will begin at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
The Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award is given to coaches who have led their teams in excellence, cultivating talent in athletes and are a shining example of mentorship and character within the sports industry.
Hunt’s baseball program has appeared in 12 NAIA World Series, winning three national titles. Cumberland has won 20 regular season conference championships during Hunt’s tenure, including 10 in the Tennessee Collegiate Athletic Conference (TCAC), six in the Mid-South Conference (MSC), and four in the TranSouth Athletic Conference (TSAC). CU has four district championships, 12 NAIA regional titles and has played in five super regionals as well. In addition, Hunt has served as men’s and women’s basketball coach and athletic director at various times during his 40 years at the school.
The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet was originally scheduled for Aug. 1 at the Omni Nashville Downtown but was postponed due to the pandemic.
“Due to the challenges of the pandemic, we changed our approach of our yearly induction program thanks to the diligent work of our Board acting in the best interest of everyone’s health and well-being,” said Brad Willis, Chief Advancement and Operations Officer of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “We look forward to honoring this class in-person when the time is right; but, we are excited to officially induct this star-studded class with this televised special.”
