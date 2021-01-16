Hunter Industrial, the Hunter Fan Company’s industrial division, is partnering with Dylan Fetcho Motorsports for its 2021 racing season.
“I’m thrilled to partner with the legendary Hunter Fans brand to keep the team and me cool during the hot racing season,” said 20-year-old Dylan Fetcho of Lebanon. “The company’s Jan Fans are just what we need in the shop and will be a huge asset in keeping our productivity and comfort levels high all year long.”
Hunter Industrial specializes in commercial and industrial fans for the automotive industry, among other sectors. Jan Fans, owned by Hunter Industrial, will be provided to Dylan Fetcho Motorsports for use in their automotive garage and at the racetrack.
“Dylan is such a passionate driver, and it’s inspiring for us to be able to support this local team and watch them have large-scale success,” said Mark D’Agostino, senior vice president and general manager for Hunter Industrial. “Our Jan Fans are the top cooling solution in the industry, and we hope Dylan and the team enjoy the tremendous benefits of the products.”
Fetcho recently won the 2020 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway track championship while driving the bright red, No. 89 Pro-Late Model. In securing this victory, Fetcho joined the former NFS track champions list, including NASCAR icons Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton. Not only did the Dylan Fetcho Motorsports team secure the NFS track championship, but they also walked away from the All American PLM 400 race with a third-place finish.
Fetcho is the driver of the No. 89 Big Machine Records Pro-Late Model and represents the Fetcho Motorsports team by racing competitively at the Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville. The team is sponsored by US Tanks, The Jewelers Lebanon, MEP, Shaffer Motorsports, Split Bean Roasting Co., SP Carburetors, Eagle 1 and Wars Shocks. He can also be seen driving Pro-Late Models at Highland Rim Speedway in Ridgetop.
