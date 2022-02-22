The Lebanon Special School District is currently considering candidates to replace outgoing director of schools, Scott Benson. Today’s issue of the Democrat spotlights Coles Ferry Elementary School Principal Brian Hutto.
The Wilson County native’s roots run deep, and he credits much of the principal he is today with that local upbringing.
Hutto graduated from Watertown High School, where some influential instruction from English teachers helped steer him toward his current path.
“As a high school student, who played football and baseball, English and literature should have been the last thing on my mind,” Hutto said. “(However,) Ms. Cantrell and Ms. Johnson were able to make it fun. I loved it. I loved being in their class, the writing process, the literature, the drama, all those pieces.”
When he moved on to Western Kentucky University, his starting track was studying pre-optometry. Science kept him interested, but he continued feeling pushed toward a career in education, so he switched majors. At WKU, education students get a chance to see the inside of real-life classrooms first-hand by visiting schools in nearby areas. Those visits confirmed with Hutto that teaching is what he was meant to do.
Since then, Hutto has worn nearly every hat there is to wear in education, except one from the central office. Between stops as a coach, teacher, athletic director and principal, he’s confident in his ability to lead a the district.
“I’ve been super fortunate with the leadership that was in place at all of my stops,” Hutto said. “I started at Gallatin High School teaching English to freshmen. I coached cross country and track.
“When Elzie Patton (Elementary School) opened up in Mt. Juliet, and that was my first administrative placement.”
Hutto remarked how “awesome” it was to take part in the creation of a new school and community.
“We pulled families from lots of different schools and faculty from lots of different schools,” Hutto said. “Being a part of that was huge and a great experience.”
While there are differences between teaching high-schoolers and elementary students, Hutto indicated they aren’t as stark as one might expect.
“I’ve always said, ‘Freshmen are very similar to first graders ... they just wear bigger pants,’ ” Hutto jokingly said. “Seriously though, each kid has their own needs, but at the end of the day, they want to know that they have someone in their corner and that we’re going to do everything we can to support them.”
Before Hutto made it to his current position, he briefly served at Lebanon High School as an assistant principal and athletic director. He’s been at CFES for 10 years, and he’s proud of the community that exists around the school.
“This community, the family, the teachers, Miss Coree (Bishop) at the front desk, really takes care of (its members), and we have that purpose,” Hutto said. “Coles Ferry is a place where everyone thrives. That’s our motto … we’re tight. Everybody knows that everybody is family. We have just been able to build something that is special.”
Hutto expressed gratitude for moments with his students that keep him humble, like encounters at grocery stores or restaurants. Seeing him outside of the school building catches about half of them off guard when they discover that he doesn’t actually “live at the school.”
The principal admits that he does spend an excessive amount of time on campus during different times of the year, but that seasonal variety of time commitment is just part of the job.
“The start of the school year is a ton of hours, but that’s to make sure that everything is right, so that everything can run smoothly,” Hutto said. “Things settle in. Then, we get into testing time, and everything starts going 100 mph. At the end of the year, it’s like shutting a business down. You gotta get everything packed up and closed.”
When it comes to facing difficult decisions, as the directorship will surely throw his way, Hutto acknowledged that not every solution will be well-received by parties involved, but he never wants to dismiss diversity of thought.
“The key piece is sitting at a table and listening and hearing each other out,” Hutto said. “Going into this role, my job will first be to listen and learn. I tell my groups all the time that if everyone at the table has the same opinion, then, we don’t have the best idea. I have perspective ... you have a perspective, so we need to figure out where in that middle ground is the best service to the students.”
