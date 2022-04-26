Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto is running for reelection.
Early primary voting has been going on for almost two weeks, with primary day scheduled for May 3.
If elected, it will be Hutto’s fourth term as the lead county executive. He’s banking his experience and resume in that capacity as mayor to secure votes at the ballot box.
As a former education administrator, Hutto indicated how much that he prioritizes education to achieve his mission for the county to have it rank among Tennessee’s best.
“Education is the No. 1 reason people move here now,” Hutto said. “I don’t know that we were ever down in education, but we didn’t publicize the great jewel that we had.
“I always heard that Williamson County had great education and that’s why everybody moved there, but I would compare our test results with theirs any day. I really felt like the problem was that we were not telling our story.”
Getting students into permanent brick-and-mortar classrooms was a goal Hutto had coming in.
“Up until 2020, when the tornado came, we had gotten completely out of the portable business,” Hutto said.
The mayor laments that students are still in portables today but remains optimistic that by working with the Wilson County Commission and the Wilson County Schools Board of Education that new schools will get built to address the latest capacity needs.
Employee relations
During the past year, wage inequities with surrounding county departments have been highlighted by personnel within the county’s emergency management department. Hutto mentioned that the county has pushed to get wages to a competitive place as recently as 2019, but he acknowledged that more is needed to secure staffing for the public service.
“We think if we can get to 100% of market rate, our benefits are better than anybody we are compared to, so the hires will start coming to us,” Hutto said. “Insurance is a positive for us. Employees don’t pay anything for that, and our family insurance is really good. We also have a clinic where we provide for our employees.”
Throughout Hutto’s administration, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency’s footprint has grown to include stations in Norene and Statesville, while expanding services at existing stations as well. He stressed increasing wages to a competitive mark to ensure that those stations remain manned and effective for when emergencies strike.
Community-based groups
Hutto’s administration has overseen the creation of multiple organizations aimed to improve the quality of life for residents of Wilson County. He said that he is proud of such organizations as DrugFree WilCo, Wilson Works and Wilson Rides that have formed to serve the community.
DrugFree WilCo began through close proximity to Hutto, a former basketball coach.
“I had a player of mine, Thomas Tapley, who died of a fentanyl overdose,” Hutto said. “His mom came to me and said, ‘What are we going to do?’ Her son had to go to Alabama for rehab, because there were so few resources here, so we sat down to figure out how to bring those resources to the people who needed them.”
Expo center naming rights
Hutto insists that the county’s bottom line is always on his mind, so figuring out creative revenue streams is something he is thinking about constantly.
“We knew that the Wilson County Expo Center was there,” Hutto said. “Our goal ever since we came in was to make sure that the expo made a profit. The first thing we did was say (that) we are not going to fund it with any property-tax increase. I said, ‘What about naming rights? There could be a chance here to make some money.’ ”
The county explored a few suitors and landed on Farm Bureau.
“Farm Bureau is the voice of agriculture and the voice of farmers, so I couldn’t think of a better place for that,” Hutto said.
Personal politics
This is the first time that Hutto has had to run in a partisan primary, but he is honest about the fact that he has not always voted Republican. He credits a lot of that to his early life, having been raised by grandparents who always voted Democrat.
However, Hutto said that he experienced a change of heart after becoming politically involved in 2010. He cited a fiscal conservative framework as the his major shaping principal, as well as an inability to square his theological doctrine with left-leaning principals, such as a woman’s right to have an abortion.
Hutto said that his personal politics would never influence his role as county executive.
“When people come to my office, it’s usually because they have a problem that they want my help in solving it,” Hutto said. “It doesn’t matter to me if you are a Democrat, a Republican or an independent ... we are going to try and figure out how to help.”
