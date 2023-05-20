Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto met with Vera Smith and the Cure for Our Friends foundation on Tuesday to sign a proclamation that declared May as Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month in Wilson County.

Cystic Fibrosis, commonly known as CF, is a disease caused by an inherited genetic defect. About one in 20 people in the United States carry at least one defective gene, which makes it the most common genetic defect of its severity in the United States.

