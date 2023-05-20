Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto met with Vera Smith and the Cure for Our Friends foundation on Tuesday to sign a proclamation that declared May as Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month in Wilson County.
Cystic Fibrosis, commonly known as CF, is a disease caused by an inherited genetic defect. About one in 20 people in the United States carry at least one defective gene, which makes it the most common genetic defect of its severity in the United States.
People with CF suffer from chronic lung problems and digestive disorders. The lungs of people with CF become covered with sticky mucus, which is hard to remove and promotes infection by bacteria.
Many people with CF require frequent hospitalizations and continuous use of antibiotics, enzyme supplements, and other medications. The life expectancy of people with CF used to be very short. Approximately 30 years ago, the median life expectancy was about eight years. Today, thanks to medical advances, the median life expectancy is in the mid-30s and increasing.
Wilson County is blessed to be the home of the Cure for Our Friends (CFOF) foundation. Since
2014, the Mt. Juliet-based non-profit has been a 100% volunteer-driven group working to raise funds and awareness for CF families. Its mission is to someday fulfill its dream of finding a cure for Cystic Fibrosis. Founded by Smith, the organization works to assist Cystic Fibrosis families by providing direct financial support.
In honor of CF warriors and their families, the lamp posts surrounding the Wilson County Courthouse will be lit in purple each evening from May 19-31.
