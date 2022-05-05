Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto gathered around the radio in his living room with his children and several colleagues on Tuesday night as the election results came in. When his victory and fourth term for county executive was secured, a resounding cheer met a shower of confetti.
“I am very honored that the people would allow me to serve them another four years,” Hutto said after the county’s primary election. “That is what I enjoy doing. Hopefully, our goal every day is to make Wilson County a better place to live. A lot of times, we do that one person at a time, helping someone with an issue, always aiming to make their lives better.”
Balancing the election and his responsibilities at the mayor’s office presented some challenges.
“I think elections are always tough,” Hutto said. “It is tough to be working at the job, which requires you to be at the office from 8 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon, to try and campaign on the back side of that. The first time that I was elected, I was working at the Lebanon Special School District, which was still tough, but a little different.”
Hutto thanked his opponent for running a “clean race,” adding on Twitter that Warren kept him on his toes.
“Iron sharpens iron,” he said. “Together we are Wilson Strong.”
Hutto accepted that the turnout was a bit lower this year than in previous mayoral races due to the format change that now included a primary.
“I think next time, people will realize how it works a little bit better,” Hutto said. “I think they will be more attentive. Any time you have a change, it’s going to get better as time goes on.”
Hutto indicated that his campaign had been in full swing for months prior to Tuesday but added that he did not want to trip at the finish line, so he personally stopped at all 18 polling centers.
“We got to meet every poll worker, and not just ours but the ones for other candidates too,” Hutto said. “It’s really a great sacrifice. I think you ask people to do that for you, well they probably wonder, ‘What is he doing today?’ I felt it was important to go see them person to person.”
Hutto acknowledged that having those people at polling centers can have a ripple effect.
“People may have someone they plan to vote for, and when they show up at the polling place, they may look over and see a familiar face,” Hutto said. “Then, they may think to themselves that if that person I know trusts a particular candidate, then maybe I can trust that candidate too.”
Hutto indicated that he is not going to waste any time celebrating.
“I showed up at work first thing this morning,” Hutto said on Wednesday. “There is plenty to get done. With the election behind us, I have some catch-up work to do.”
In his concession, Warren thanked all that came out and voted.
“Your support is very much appreciated and will always be remembered,” Warren said. “First, I want to congratulate (Hutto) on winning the primary. Secondly, I just want to say we both ran positive campaigns and will continue to be positive for Wilson County. Lastly, I wish (Hutto) only goodness and my support to make Wilson County the best it can be.”
Warren indicated that he plans to take some time to unwind in the place he feels most comfortable.
“If anyone needs me, I’ll be on the farm,” Warren said.
