Relatives of those laid to rest at Lebanon’s Cedar Grove Cemetery have been unable to visit the gravesites because of standing water on the grounds.
Two men brought it before the Lebanon City Council during its meeting on Tuesday. They say that there are many more like them.
Marvin Rowland and Dwight Barron asked the city if there were any updates to the drainage issues where their wives are buried.
“This is not even the worst it’s been out there,” Barron said. “My wife has been out there for three years. I keep hearing, ‘They’re gonna fix it. They’re gonna fix it.’ Well, that’s been three years, and they haven’t fixed anything … I’ve put 12 rows of dirt over my wife ... that’s how bad it’s got.”
The two men brought pictures of families visiting sites through several inches of standing water.
“Look at these pictures and ask yourself if that’s how you would want to visit your loved ones,” Barron said.
While the water is making it difficult to visit buried loved ones, Rowland said that he has seen it have a spillover effect on routine work out there too.
“I finally got (my wife’s) headstone and everything,” Rowland said. “I have beautiful grass growing on the plot. Then, all of a sudden, I go out there, and they have equipment on the plot digging the grave behind mine, because there is so much water. It’s the only way they (could get to that space).”
When he bought cemetery plots out there, Rowland said that he was told there was nothing else available, except for where they put his wife. Rowland didn’t say that he would have buried his wife elsewhere if he had known about the flooding. However, one grieving mother said that she would have.
Rosie Howes’ 9-year-old son, Hyrum, passed away 18 months ago.
“He is in the newer area, right over there where a lot of the drainage issues are,” said Howes. “It looks like they started to put a pipeline in but left a big muddy mess. The fact that they were aware of the drainage issues and didn’t tell us when we were picking out our plots (has always bothered me).”
Howes feels like the cemetery should open up new areas that don’t flood, because eventually, “They are going to have to start burying people in other places.”
During the early stages of reckoning with Hyrum’s loss, Howes said that the water wasn’t an issue.
“When he first passed away, we were kind of in a drought and didn’t notice it,” said Howes. “It only has to rain one time a week. It floods so bad we can’t get out there without rain boots. I feel like it floods over a sprinkle.
“On the days that it’s not raining, it’s beautiful out there. You see all the love that is there with windchimes, flowers and decorations. All the days that it is raining or we have a little bit of rain, it sets all week. I know my son isn’t out there, but the body that I love is out there, and it’s under all that mud.”
Howes just wants to be able to be with her son when she wants to feel close to him.
“This is the place I go for healing,” Howes said. “There isn’t much I can do for my child anymore. I can’t buy him Christmas presents or birthday presents. All I can give him are flowers, and I haven’t been out there since Christmas because I can’t even walk to his stone with the flooding issues. I have to drive by and stand on the road and look at my son.”
Another family, the Haskins, said that they haven’t been able to properly lay their loved ones to rest either.
Pastor Rodney Haskin, of Temple Baptist Church in Lebanon, and his wife, Peggy, have several plots at the cemetery. They have a son, Bradley, and a daughter-in-law, by another son, already buried there. The Haskins have yet to put a headstone up for their son, although they do have a marker there.
“They can’t set the headstone with all the water,” Peggy Haskin said. “I have to wade out in water up to my ankles to go see him. I’ve put topsoil and straw over the grave just to try and stop the water from running over my son.”
Lebanon Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines said that he was aware of the issue, had seen the photographs and that he is coordinating with Lebanon Public Works Administrator Lee Clark and Lebanon Special Projects Administrator R.T. Baldwin to “get something going sooner than later.”
According to Baldwin, the city had installed mechanisms last October to intercept water that crosses the pavement and divert it through a drain.
“As this section of the cemetery becomes occupied, each grave is dug and backfilled with soil,” Baldwin said. “As with any excavation, over time, the backfill material settles, creating depressions and low-lying areas.
“Provided there is dry weather within the next 30 days, we plan on doing final grading, topsoil placement, and seeding and straw to the disturbed excavation areas.”
