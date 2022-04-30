On the eve of its next big project, the Empower Me Center hosted the Daring to DREAM luncheon at the Farm Bureau Expo Center on Thursday.
Members of the organization say that the crowd size this year nearly doubled that of last year as more than 600 guests turned up to support the Empower Me Center and hear from keynote speaker and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton.
During his career, Hamilton won 70 titles, including a gold medal during the 1984 Olympics in Sarajevo, in the former Republic of Yugoslavia. After stepping away from competitive figure skating, he went on to become a commentator for the sport. He’s a member of both the United States Olympic Hall of Fame and the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame.
However, in sharing his story, Hamilton explained that much of those accolades might never have been. Hamilton suffered severe health struggles as a child but today is a cancer survivor. Those health issues hampered Hamilton’s growth. Looking back on it now, Hamilton is able to laugh about how he never had to worry about hitting his head on anything, but it set the stage for ridicule as a youngster.
“I’m delighted to support the future of the Empower Me Center,” Hamilton said. “We’re so fortunate, in Middle Tennessee and beyond, to have their incredible program supporting the needs and development of people with disabilities and those who love and care for them.”
According to the Empower Me Center Executive Director Michelle Hill, Hamilton’s story of health struggles as a young child encapsulates so much of what the Empower Me Center’s members go through.
“All the health issues and all the bullying, that’s our kids,” Hill said. “That is what our kids face every single day. For him to bring light to all that and show how much he overcame, through those trials and tribulations, is amazing and truly inspiring to us.”
During the luncheon, Hill shared the story of the organization’s beginnings through its current project to build a facility off of South Hartmann Drive in Lebanon. Developers are laying the sewer works on the site now, and Hill indicated that plans are to officially break ground on phase one of the project by next year. The facility will feature parks and equipment for members of all mobility to promote the organization’s dedication to inclusiveness and safety.
The first phase of the project features construction of a 10,000-square-foot building that will be used for daily operations of the center’s adult day program, called the Day Dreamers. The Day Dreamers adult program includes a wide variety of activities designed to help them learn life skills, participate in volunteer opportunities, and build community with one another.
“This space will also be used for our six-week summer day camp and for the majority of our additional year-round respite and enrichment activities,” Hill said. “When we build our main building, this space will be leased to other mutually-beneficial special needs service providers, which will provide ongoing income to help sustain our operations.”
Phase one is expected to include a soccer field, bocce courts, and an area for golf. Phase two will feature a 38,000-square-foot building with a gymnasium and classrooms for continuing education programs. It will also include construction of a recreational sports complex consisting of a splash pad, baseball field and an adaptive playground. Then, phase three will be the organization’s multi-living program, where it will partner with other entities to offer on-site housing.
Tables at the luncheon were sponsored by organizations from throughout the community and adorned with photos of members of the Empower Me Center.
“Dreaming big is what we have been told that we are doing,” Hill said. “Why do we do it? For the smiling faces that you see on your table and at the door.”
Hill indicated that she was not disappointed in the turnout.
“The community definitely showed up,” Hill said. “We are so grateful for everyone who came and thankful for all of our sponsors who covered the cost of the event so that all the donations came in and go directly to support our kids.”
