How many unrelated people can live together in a home was the subject of conversation at a recent Lebanon City Council meeting, but the language of the law makes it unclear.
Several Pennsylvania Avenue residents objected to a boarding house at 219 Pennsylvania Avenue during the Lebanon City Council meeting on Tuesday. It was not an agenda item, but it was brought up by several neighbors.
The State of Tennessee Comptroller’s Office lists Dan Midgett as the homeowner. According to Zillow.com, a website for buying, selling, and renting real estate, the property has five bedrooms and two bathrooms and is 3,100 square feet. It last sold in 2020.
Christine Lausier lives next door at 217 Pennsylvania Ave.
“I don’t believe it is the (proper) place for it in a residential neighborhood,” Lausier said. “I don’t know that speaking here tonight will help my position, but I believe it needs to be brought up.”
Mark Suarez lives at 222 Pennsylvania Avenue and indicated that he feels the usage would be out of step with the area.
“There is a concern of what appears to be a commercial use,” Suarez said. “The city has done a lot of things to make historical preservation and allow folks like myself to invest and put money into these neighborhoods because of their resiliency and longevity.”
Several of the neighbors were concerned about what having unrelated adult male tenants living together in a home might mean for the neighborhood’s safety.
“I have a 13-year-old daughter,” Stacy Hollis said. “She is at home by herself a lot of time during the summer. There has been a lot of speculation about what is actually going in at that house.
“I don’t know what it is. Whether it be a boarding house or a rehabilitation facility, we don’t think it is the place for it in our neighborhood.”
Sheila Music added, “I heard that this would be a boarding house for 10-12 men that have not had background checks.
“I have four grandkids, and the school bus lets off right out front. I don’t want it in my neighborhood.
“I don’t want it at my house. If any of you want to stand up and take it, go ahead, but for us, we don’t want it in our neighborhood.”
Lebanon zoning permits the usage the neighbors were objecting to, but one opponent to the boarding house brought up how it does not explicitly outline parameters for a boarding house.
A local dentist, Jim Newman, also lives in the neighborhood. He said that he did some digging into Lebanon zoning requirements.
“The city of Lebanon does not outline what a boarding house is,” said Jim Newman. “The state of Tennessee says it specifically refers to the housing of children in emergent and dangerous situations. I don’t believe that is what this is being intended for, so I don’t know if it should even be defined as a boarding house.”
The home is in ward 3, which Lebanon city councilor Camille Burdine represents.
“The city has been in the process for the last two years to redo our zoning,” Burdine said. “A group of citizens on a committee, along with a consultant, has been working towards that to go along with our comprehensive plan, so this is not something the council is working on.
“We do need to make sure that our residents are safe and that our tenants are safe. We just have to follow our rules and regulations on the books now.”
