Jon Kodi once stood behind a microphone in Madison Square Garden.
The former recording artist has performed on some of the biggest stages. Now, the Lebanon resident is building a platform for his hometown.
Kodi is currently pulling together what will be known as the Freight Yard.
“This has grown into something bigger than I expected when I started,” Kodi said. “I love Lebanon. I’ve been here since 1998.”
Prior to his arrival in Wilson County, Kodi was an entertainer, a front man and guitarist who toured for 11 years.
“I want to bring something live here to Lebanon,” the 68-year-old native of Palm Springs, California, said. “People are tired of Nashville. Parking is $40 a spot. Traffic is horrible. The overhead is expensive, and they charge the people for it.”
Kodi knows a little about the music scene in Nashville.
He knows a bit about venues as well.
“I’ve always had dreams of having my own place where I myself could get up and play,” Kodi — who still records music and writes songs at his home in Lebanon’s Five Oaks subdivision — said. “I’ve always had that dream but not the opportunity.
“I had patents and then before that with my music. Now, I’m self-employed, in a good spot. I own the building. That’s a huge relief. I am excited. This is almost like a second life. I’m free to move any direction I want.”
Kodi is in the process of transforming what was an old grain mill that is located at 314 South Cumberland Street in Lebanon — next to Antiques on 231 — into a dining and entertainment venue.
“I want it to be entertainment, everything from inside to out,” Kodi said.
The 7,500-square-foot building was built in 1918, and the original floor remains.
However, that floor will soon have an added enhancement as an actual railroad track will be laid length-wise down the center of the building. The tracks were donated by the R.J. Corman Railroad Group in addition to two boxcars, and the Tennessee Central Rail Museum has also donated materials and is serving as a sponsor for the Freight Yard, as is Nashville and Eastern Railroad.
The Tennessee Central Rail Museum regularly books entertainment/dining excursions on its 1,200-foot-long train from Nashville to Watertown. Kodi expects that the Freight Yard will be a stop for excursion train.
“The beauty of it is we’re bringing people from Nashville out here instead of us spending money there,” Kodi said.
The venue has been in the planning stages since the summer of 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing Kodi to transition from what was his original plan — consisting of an entertainment venue that would be located next to the Roxy 10 Theater in Lebanon — to his current unfolding vision for the Freight Yard.
“COVID hit, and everything was shut down,” Kodi said. “I had $4.8 million to put into that venue.
“The investors going in with me got cold feet. So, we canceled it.”
Kodi has been involved in other business ventures in the past, including inventing the Kodi Klip for rebar.
“I’m a creative person,” Kodi said. “I have 32 patents.
“I wanted to bring something exciting and new to the town.”
The building in which the Freight Yard will be housed, which Kodi has owned since 2005, was formerly a storage facility for the Kodi Klip.
“It was a couple of months later … I was bound and determined to bring something to Lebanon,” Kodi said. “It’s a beautiful building. People who came in here say what a gorgeous building it is. I started cleaning it up, sanding the floors. I started looking at it and visualizing what I could do.”
The vision is methodically coming together.
The venue will have a flatbed railcar that will serve as a private bridge from the parking area to the building.
There will be two boxcars running parallel alongside the portion of the building beside South Cumberland Street, with one on each end. Connecting those two boxcars will be an outdoor deck.
One boxcar will house the kitchen, while the other boxcar will serve as a dining area.
The entrance will be on the opposite side of the building as individuals walk from the parking area over the railcar and will then enter the building through the loading dock.
There will be a bar on one side of building and a sushi bar on the other side of the building. Between those will be large rugs underneath tables.
In front of the stage will be a dance floor, and on the wall behind the stage is mural of the front of a train painted by Ron Sweeney, with famous faces adorning it such as Johnny Cash, Charlie Daniels and Merle Haggard on board and alongside of it.
“This has grown bigger than I planned,” Kodi said. “It’s good.”
Kodi also hopes to have paintings from local artists hanging on one wall that will be for sale.
“I want to help them launch their artwork,” Kodi said. “I want the community to express themselves here.
“It’s helping the community. That’s what I want.”
Kodi is also giving the community an opportunity to invest in the project with a GoFundMe account for the building, which can be found on the venue’s web site at www.thefreightyard.net. With nearby Cumberland University also lending its support, Kodi plans to give 10% of the funds raised by the GoFundMe to Cumberland.
“I want the community to get involved,” Kodi said. “(The GoFundMe account) is more of a participation than anything. I want this to be a community thing.”
It is expected that there will be seating inside the building for 360 individuals, with additional seating for 70 in the dining area.
Kodi has been working with the planning commission for several months and goes back before the planning commission on Tuesday evening attempting to get the variance approved.
“I can’t tell you how excited everyone is,” Kodi said. “That means a lot to me, because I’m investing a lot into this.
“(Lebanon Mayor) Rick Bell is excited about this thing. The planning commission … every member is for it.”
Kodi plans to have the venue open six days per week, and it may open for lunch as well. His hopes are for the Freight Yard to hold a monthly comedy show, concerts every two weeks, songwriters’ nights and a house band nightly. The house band may start playing at 9 p.m., with a piano bar providing entertainment earlier each evening.
It will also serve as a venue in which events, such as weddings and conferences, can be held.
Kodi is doing much of the interior remodeling himself, such as currently building the stage. He wants the Freight Yard to be ready for its unveiling by this fall.
“I’m hoping for that,” Kodi said. “Things are moving along very well. We’re getting into the final part of it.
“The joy will be when this opens up and seeing the smiles on people’s faces. I’m excited about the smiles on their faces. That’s exciting for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.