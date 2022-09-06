As a verdict was read in a Wilson County courtroom last week, a four-year saga, which left a Mt. Juliet teen dead, finally drew to a close.
A Wilson County jury convicted Ethen Vanderpool of second-degree murder for his role in the fatal 2018 shooting of JayShawn Taylor. The incident occurred while the two teens were students at Mt. Juliet High School.
JayShawn’s mother, Kesa Taylor, said on Sunday that she believes the jurors got it wrong.
“Considering what he did and everything that played out in court, I believe it was premeditated,” Taylor said.
A second-degree murder charge implies that the murder was not premeditated.
“There were text messages where (Vanderpool) had text, ‘I will kill him,’ and my son had not even got over there yet,” Taylor said. “At first, he said it was a home invasion. When they investigated, they found out that it was all a lie. It was just something they made up.”
Taylor pointed to one text message where Vanderpool said that he would kill JayShawn if he looked at his girlfriend.
“That is exactly what he did to my son,” Taylor said. “He killed him.”
Taylor indicated that she had come to terms with the verdict, even if she disagreed. A linchpin to the second-degree murder argument was whether Vanderpool would wait around to kill JayShawn if he planned to do it all along.
“(The jury) figured if somebody was planning to kill somebody, would they sit around with them,” Taylor said. “I guess the jury felt like it was more second degree than anything.”
Taylor has had time to process the grief and steadied herself for the courtroom experience last week.
“I’m ok,” Taylor said. “I have said my peace. I have prayed. All I can do is hope he gets what he deserves. Nothing will bring my son back, but I don’t think that boy will ever be free or get peace from what he did.”
Taylor indicated that her composure during the presentation of the evidence last week was possible because she had already seen everything.
“I had already prepared myself,” Taylor said. “I saw all the evidence a while back, so I already knew everything they were going to show as far as the crime scene and the text messages, so I had prepared myself for them coming out.”
Breaking down was not an option for Taylor.
“I have two daughters, who were JayShawn’s sisters, so I have to be strong for the girls,” Taylor said. “I just had to pray and leave it in God’s hands.”
Madyson Taylor is at Mt. Juliet High School this year. JayShawn’s other sister, Briley Littleton, is at West Elementary School this year.
It’s been a turbulent time for Taylor.
“We have been back and forth over the years, with little court dates, and then with (Vanderpool) changing lawyers, we had to start all over again,” Taylor said. “At least, I know the DA (district attorney) tried everything they possibly could to get a first-degree (conviction).”
Since the killing, Taylor has found support from the Mt. Juliet football community. Several of JayShawn’s football friends have stayed in contact with her.
“He played football in Mt. Juliet since he was 5,” Taylor said. “We started in Mt. Juliet at the park. (I know) a lot of his coaches, friends, and parents since our kids grew up together, so we’re all really close.”
Football was life for JayShawn.
“He loved football,” Taylor said. “Football was his passion. He was an Alabama fan all the way, roll tide. He has so much Alabama stuff, and I still have a lot of it.”
Vanderpool’s sentencing hearing will take place on Jan. 10. He faces a possible sentence of 15-60 years in prison.
