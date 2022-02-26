Who’s up for a wager … because I’m feeling lucky.
I’ll bet you $1 million that if you are married to a man that is 45 or older, then you handle all his Venmo transactions.
And I’ll bet you another million that you don’t Venmo any of his friends to whom he owes money, but instead, you are sending money to that friend’s wife.
Because men over 45 years of age apparently can’t Venmo.
And since I’m feeling so lucky, here is another bet … if you have a child old enough to have a bank account, I bet they refuse to order checks, use checks, or even understand what checks are for.
Because children under the age of 25 apparently don’t do checks.
So whenever someone old-school tells them that they don’t accept money via a Cash App, they call you to send that person a check.
I’ve basically now become a bank.
So, not only am I managing my own personal expenditures, which include all those Amazon packages that I must grab off the porch, quickly open and just as quickly break down that box so that my husband stays none the wiser. But now, I’m required to manage the monetary transactions of those I’m related to … in between my own spending.
They say that people like me are considered the sandwich generation. Well, I don’t think this is exactly what they are referring to, but I’m feeling like a sandwich nonetheless.
“Hey, can you Venmo Greg’s wife $50. I owe him for those tickets.”
“Hey Mama, the electrician who just fixed my outside light doesn’t do Venmo. Can you mail him a check?”
“Hey, what’s your Venmo number thing? Paul’s wife is going to Venmo you money for those shirts.”
“Hey Mom, my rent is due, and this old landlord doesn’t do Venmo? How am I supposed to pay my rent? Can you send him a check, and I’ll Venmo you back?
Hey, hey, hey.
It’s a constant stream of texts throughout the week requiring me to stop what I’m doing to handle financial transactions for otherwise competent adults. And, I’m not even making a buck off of it … no interest, no transaction fee, nothing.
So, I bet I know what you’re thinking … why don’t my children just get a checkbook? Why doesn’t my husband just get his own Venmo account?
Exactly … and believe me, I’ve tried.
The kids refuse to believe checks are necessary enough to require ordering an entire box of them.
“I literally need one check every three months. And then, you write it if I need one. Yeah, I’m good. Plus they charge you for them. Yeah, I’m not going to get any.”
My husband, on the other hand, has actually asked that I help him join the 21st century.
“Hey when you get home tonight, let’s set me up my own Venmo, and I want the Amazon password too so I can just use the Amazon app myself.”
And while I have no issue with his getting his own Venmo, the fact he wants to join me on Amazon is a hard no. Because I’m betting, if he ever went back and checked my history of purchases … well, all bets would be off.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.