I have a habit of misplacing things. It’s not something that creates constant chaos. It’s more annoying.
According to Psychology Today, devising simple systems to organize can help transform a shanty of sloppy into a sanctuary of structure.
Armed with a label maker, plastic bins of varying sizes, and a dream, the junk drawer, bedroom closets, and pantry begin to look like a Home Edit ad campaign (for at least four weeks). It takes about a month for those old habits to creep back in. That’s when the junk drawer, closets, and pantry begin to look more familiar. This little habit hadn’t affected my day-to-day until recently, when I misplaced something one should never misplace.
It all started when I went on the hunt for the most meaningful Christmas gift for my brothers and sisters. An ad on social media caught my attention, and before I could say Clickbait, the most meaningful gift had been found.
You see, after moving my dad into assisted living, we had to pare down quite a bit. All six of his kids had to divide and conquer. What dad couldn’t fit in his new apartment, we divided between the six of us.
Laura got a sewing table, letters and a clock. Mike got some books, a pen set and a family portrait. Kathy got a bed, dresser and quilt. Christy got a handbag, canning jars, and a bookcase. Tony got a bed, a lamp and a buffet. I got two end tables, a rolling pin and an urn that contained our mom’s ashes. That was three years ago. For at least two years, mom’s ashes sat on a shelf in the living room. I know it did. There was no reason to move them.
A few minutes after clicking on the ad that read, “Turn your loved ones ashes into Spirit Pieces-Beautiful Cremation Glass Art,” I had six Spirit Pieces in my shopping cart. The only thing left to do was ship mom’s ashes.
Simple, right? … one would think. Only when I went to the shelf where she had been sitting patiently since 2018 mom was missing.
I didn’t panic right away.
First, I looked on the shelf above and below … nothing.
Then, I looked on the shelves on the opposite bookcase … again, nothing. My heart started beating a little faster.
Maybe I moved her? Bedroom closets? … no. Bonus room bookcase … nope. Laundry room or linen closet? … again, no. Garage? … no.
By now, my heart is beating much faster. My palms are sweaty, and I can feel the heat on my neck and face. Unlike Eminem, I couldn’t write a song to help make sense of this. I lost my mom, and no doubt, my mind wouldn’t be far behind.
In a matter of 30 minutes, I went from master gift-getter, she-ro sister to idiot sister who lost the only thing we have left of our mother.
I had no idea how to bring it up. Should I wait? Should I lie? Or should I just redirect any conversation about ashes or urns or death or glass art?
Jackson came downstairs to find his mother sitting on the dining-room floor with the contents of our China cabinet sitting around me. When I explained what happened, he gave what he thought was the perfect solution. Why don’t you use the ashes in the firepit?
The fact that I considered this option should prove how desperate I was. But no, I couldn’t. First, how would I live with myself? Second, Jackson would rat me out. He wouldn’t mean to. It would just slip out during dinner while everyone is here for Christmas.
After emptying every closet, dresser, and cabinet, there was still nothing. Where is she? Did she get tossed out with the garbage by accident? Did I move her into a box while reorganizing bookcases, leave the box near the kitchen trash can where Jay mistakenly thought the box was trash, then dropped my mom at the dump? God, how did this happen? She could be anywhere.
The time came when I knew what I had to do … confess. There wouldn’t be a beautiful piece of glass art for each sibling. Instead, there will be an awkward conversation.
I’ll cry. They will say it’s ok. This will become another story everyone talks about during the holidays and family get-togethers. Like the time my sister accidentally threw out all my dad’s memorabilia from his years playing high school and college football … something he will never forget.
Before making that first call, I told Jay, thinking that he could give me advice on how to deliver the news.
“She’s on the top shelf in the upstairs hall closet,” Jay said. “You asked me to move it when the living room was being painted two years ago.”
I wanted to hug him and punch him at the same time.
Instead, I brought mom downstair,s and, using one of my fancy, new organization tools, slapped a DO-NOT-MOVE label on the top of her urn.
I’ll revisit the perfect sibling gift next year.
For now, I’ll keep mom where I can see her and never misplace her again … hopefully.
Have comments? E-mail becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. Today’s column is written by Becky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.