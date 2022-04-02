I’m not that Jack McCall!

Many years ago, I found that I shared the name of a man made forever famous in the lore of the Wild West by an event which took place in Saloon No. 10 in Deadwood, South Dakota, territory on Aug. 2, 1876.
Also known as John McCall, “Crooked Nose” and “Broken Nose Jack,” that Jack McCall had wandered westward as a young man and became a buffalo hunter.
History records that he had two bad habits. He was a hard drinker and a poor poker player.
On the night of Aug. 1, 1876, he entered a card game in the local saloon. One of the players at the table that night was James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickok. Hickok was well known for two things as well. He was quick with a gun and a notorious gambler.
That night, Jack McCall was heavily intoxicated, and the card game did not go well for him. After losing all his money, he was advised by Wild Bill to stay out of card playing until he could cover his debts. Hickok even gave him money to buy breakfast. McCall took the money but reportedly felt insulted.
On the next day, Aug. 2, 1876, another card game was taking place at the saloon. On this particular evening, Hickok had his back to the door in contrast to his normal practice of sitting in a corner to protect his back. Among the players at the table (and sitting in the corner) was Charles Rich, who refused Hickok’s request to change seats. After saying “I rarely sit with my back to the door,” Hickok reluctantly took the seat and joined the game, which was a fatal mistake.
Whether an intoxicated Jack McCall entered the saloon through the back door or simply approached Wild Bill from behind, one cannot be sure. But one thing is certain. Upon shouting, “(Darn) you, take that,” he shot Wild Bill in the back of the head with a single-action, .45-caliber revolver, killing him instantly.
Evidently, McCall had another bad habit. When he attempted to make his get-away, his saddle was loosened, and he fell off his horse. He was apprehended shortly by several men.
Among the immediate actions which took place after Hickok was shot, someone checked to see the cards he was holding … two black aces, and two black eights, which has become forever known as “a dead man’s hand — aces and eights.”
So, whatever became of that Jack McCall?
The next day, an impromptu court was set up with the prosecution, defense, and jury made up of local miners and businessmen. McCall defended himself by saying that his actions were in retribution for Hickok having previously killed his brother in Abilene, Kansas.
After deliberating for two hours, the jury found him not guilty. Wild Bill Hickok had his enemies, but he also had his friends. For that reason, McCall sought refuge in the Wyoming territory, where he repeatedly bragged about killing Wild Bill Hickok in a fair gun fight.
Evidently, that Jack McCall had a fourth bad habit. He was a braggart and a liar.
Wyoming authorities were no impressed and refused to recognize his acquittal on the grounds that the court in Deadwood had no legal jurisdiction. Officials argued that McCall could be tried for murder again. Agreeing, the federal court in Yankton, Dakota Territory, declared that double jeopardy did not apply and set a date for a retrial.
The trial began on Dec. 4, 1874. No witnesses were called for the defense, and a guilty verdict came in at 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 6.
At 10:15 a.m. on March 1, 1877, Jack McCall was hanged in a public execution in Yankton, Dakota territory. He was 24 years old.
When I first heard of that Jack McCall, I wrote a letter to the Deadwood, South Dakota, Chamber of Commerce and told them who I was. Someone there was so interested in hearing from me they sent me a Xerox copy of chapter 16, taken from the book titled, “The Life and Times of James Butler ‘Wild Bill’ Hickok.’ ”
Chapter 16, subtitled, “Death by an Assassin,” began thusly, “Jack McCall’s only claim to fame is the cowardly murder of Wild Bill Hickok.”
I’m not that Jack McCall!
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.
