I always wonder if Einstein said, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
Or was it his assistant/lab partner Walther Mayer who said it, and since no one knew Mayer, Einstein took it for his own.
Or maybe neither said it. Perhaps it was a guy named Phil from Ohio, and Phil said it at a dinner party in 1957 and credited Einstein. The quote tracked, so those dinner party guests told friends. Then, those friends told more friends, and so on.
Since there was no Google in 1957, and since Einstein died in 1955, who knows for sure?
It doesn’t matter about the origins ... it’s a good one. We’ve all used it at least once to illustrate the futility of doing something the same way, expecting the results to change.
“You’re always stressed during finals and must pull an all-nighter to pass?”
“You’ve waited until May 31 to start tallying tax receipts?”
“You went on another date with the guy who broke your heart for the third time?”
These are perfect examples of when to use Einstein’s words of wisdom.
I think of this quote when I’m worrying. I’m a hand-wringing worrier and have been for as long as I can remember. I excel at worrying about things in which I have absolutely zero control. I’ve gotten better over the years … just not when it comes to my kids.
I thought when my boys became adults, all that fretting would end. It doesn’t.
Jacob is 24 and on his own. He graduated, has a full-time job that he enjoys, and has an active social life. But there are times I still worry. My mind goes into overdrive if something sounds off in his voice when we’re on the phone or if he looks distracted when we Facetime.
On Sunday, both boys came home for a few days after attending a music festival. They enjoyed it, but one didn’t have plans to go back.
“(It was) too many people. It was fun, but I’ve checked that box. I’m good.”
I had so many questions, but not about the concert.
“Why didn’t you like it?”
“When you say, ‘so many people,’ did you mean the crowds made you nervous?
“Do crowds make you nervous now?”
“Do you want to talk about it … or snuggle?”
Better judgement prevailed, and I listened instead. This is because very recently, I learned things me or my friends or my sisters might find helpful and encouraging are like nails on a chalkboard for adult-ish kids.
A year ago, Jacob told us about the stress of job hunting. He was like most kids who graduate from college and expect to have job offers flooding their inboxes. I went into motherload mode.
I can’t fix this, but I can do what I’m good at. So, each morning I would send Jacob an inspirational quote or TikTok and a note telling him how amazing he is. A few weeks after he accepted a position at a Chattanooga television station, I told him that staying positive (all thanks to his mother’s daily affirmations) may have been the secret ingredient.
“About that. I know you mean well, but I didn’t feel anxious about finding a job until you sent me text messages with quotes telling me not to feel anxious. Do you know what’s depressing? When your mom sends you text messages every single day at 7 a.m. with quotes from Brene Brown. I don’t even know who that is.”
It was like a lightbulb went off. For years I have done the same thing over and over. I panic if I get a hint that something is bothering my kids. But I’ve learned that they will share if I don’t offer up advice too quickly (or at all).
I thought a morning mom inspirational text was a loophole to this system. I wasn’t telling them what to do or how to feel ... just nudging.
Since they must learn by trial and error, I will continue to listen, encourage, and intervene … only when specifically asked. After all, no amount of worrying makes life easier for any of us, especially parents.
