I remember it as if it were yesterday. But it was more like 21 years ago.
The tradition at my office was we'd pull names out of a jar at Christmas. We would keep it a secret, buy a fun gift for that person and then reveal all at the office Christmas party.
Pretty standard stuff.
So on that memorable day, various names were written on small sheets of paper, all were placed in the jar and the jar was passed around.
Easy enough.
Until someone pulled a certain name. They looked at the name, made a face and said out loud, "Wait! I want to trade. This person is too high maintenance."
I watched as the pieces of paper were traded. Making a mental note.
On the day of the Christmas office party, wouldn't you know it, ...YES!!, I was the one that had been traded!
I ended up with a mug. Filled with chocolate covered nuts. It wasn't my favorite gift that Christmas but I definitely wasn't going to say otherwise ... considering I was soooo high maintenance!
My family says I'm hard to buy for. I don't know why. I give very specific instructions. As in, here is a picture, buy me exactly this.
The problem is when people go off course and buy me something not pictured or pictured, but in a different color.
Seriously, I gave you a picture! All you have to do is buy me exactly that purse in that color. That shirt in that color. That book by that author with that title.
So when I open my present and the shirt is blue not red (as pictured) of course, my smile is lukewarm rather than full on toothy smile.
Given this history, you can only imagine having my husband ask me what I want for a Christmas causes me anxiety.
I can stay silent and say, "Oh, whatever you'd like" and get the chocolate covered nuts. Or, better yet, give him the picture, the website link, the color, the size and hope Santa doesn't go rogue!
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel and Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.