If your family is anything like ours, you have a family text message group.
Our family chat group consists of my husband, myself and our three children.
We have yet to include significant others in our group, because our family text message group talks a lot of smack, the type of smack you can only share with a trusted few. But it’s not just smack we share. Throughout the day, we share all sorts of news, videos and important updates from our day.
I, for one, am the weather reporter of the group. If a significant weather event is coming from the west — my other family text, which includes my brother and parents who live in Memphis — goes on high alert. I come from a long line of weather alarmists, and my mother is basically a meteorologist in training. She’ll start early with the potential tornado threats that just left Memphis and “are headed your way. Take cover!”
I then get on my family group text and share the news with our children. I’ll get a thumbs up — if I’m lucky — or a text that says “Yes, we know. Granny already texted us.” If the weather is really bad, I’ll encourage my husband to chime in, or I’ll take his phone and pretend he’s the one telling them, texting, “Listen to your mother, this is serious.”
That’s usually how our family chat starts — with my trusty early morning weather report — and we go from there.
Next up, I’ll share the important news of the day, but not just any news … I go for the big stuff. Like today, I sent my two daughters an article titled, “Police warn that Oregon torture suspect is using dating apps to find people,” and then, I sent all three of my children another news article that I thought very important because we go to Florida in the summer, titled, “Fisherman decapitated in First Fatal Shark Attack of the Year.”
My son responded, “No sharks in Kentucky — I think I’m good!” My daughters hearted the police warning, not because they love that I’m trying to protect them from serial killers but mainly to annoy me.
After I get the family informed and ready for their day, my husband likes to inspire.
He starts our day in our text group with inspirational quotes and keeps sending them throughout the day, just in case, we need continuous inspiration to keep us going. Some recent quotes go something like this … “Pursue what is meaningful, not what is expedient,” “Befriend people who want the best for you,” or just yesterday, he shared, “If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.” I thought that one was a particularly good, but he rarely gets hearted. In fact, he’s lucky if he gets a thumbs up. Usually, he is simply ignored.
Or worse yet, after sending important information in our group text, our children will send back a photo of their dog at Starbucks, pictures of their breakfast, photos of their beds … unmade.
And this goes back and forth, back and forth throughout the day. My husband and I send important stuff, and our children send back stupid things.
That causes their father and I to start talking smack.
“You better stop taking that dog to Starbucks and get a job.”
“Keep not making your bed, and you’ll end up in jail!”
“When the tornado takes off your roof, don’t call me or your Granny.”
I’m pretty sure there is another family text group that my husband and I are not part of, one just between our three kids, where they talk smack about us.
How do I know this … because my brother and I have one too.
“I’m a 52 years old woman, and mom keeps sending me weather reports,” I text.
He responds, “Tell me about it, she just sent me an article about a shark eating someone’s head.”
I reply, “I sent you that. It’s important for when we go to the beach.”
And then, as expected, he texts me the “Jaws” soundtrack.
I see now where my kids get it.
