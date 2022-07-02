Our garage is filled to the rooftop right now with our 22-year-old’s entire apartment belongings and our 19-year-old’s dorm-room belongings.
Needless to say, all of our cars are parked outside, and, day by day, I’m slowly losing my mind.
Our adult children returned home in May. And as expected, May was nice. We grilled out together, sat on the porch together and watched Netflix together. We even went on a trip together. That too was nice. But June is another story, and it’s not a very nice one.
By June, I’d go to bed with my phone charged, to find the charger gone in the morning and my phone completely dead.
“Sorry. I couldn’t find mine, and I had to charge my phone so I could get up for work.”
I thought to myself but didn’t say out loud, “I have a job too.”
By June, I found my guest room towels packed away in our daughter’s belongings ready for her move.
“Sorry, but they are the nicest towels we have, and I didn’t think anyone used them,” she said.
I thought to myself but didn’t say out loud, “That’s because they’re for our guests.”
By June, my coffee-flavored protein drinks had become my son’s favorite new drink.
“Sorry, I drank the last one, but I didn’t realize coffee tasted so good,” he said.
I thought to myself but didn’t say out loud, “Maybe if you didn’t drink three a day, I’d have some left.”
That’s because, when the adult kids come home for just a brief time, you really, really, really try not to flip out on them so that they keep coming home.
We’ve got four weeks until our daughter moves into her new place and six weeks until the boy returns to school. That’s 42 more days of parking outside, keeping my mouth shut and hiding all my stuff.
And they said parenting got easier.
Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
