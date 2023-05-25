Idelle Oliver Loftis of Lebanon passed away on May 19, 2023, at the age of 92.
Born in Franklin, Kentucky, on Jan. 18, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Marlin Oliver, Sr., and Mazie Gann Oliver.
Idelle was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church, and at the time of her passing, she was the oldest member.
She was a seamstress, and up until her sudden illness and passing was sewing for others.
She was known for canning many jars of pear preserves and giving them away.
She enjoyed having meals with family and friends at Cracker Barrel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of more than 60 years, Austin Loftis; son-in-law, Kenny Winfree; four sisters, Estelle Oliver, Evelle Baskerville, Ella Mae Scruggs, Edna Edwards; and five brothers: James Lee Oliver, Willie Clay Oliver, Marlin Oliver, Jr., Roy Oliver, and Billy Oliver.
She is survived by: her daughter, Kathy Loftis Winfree; son, Robert (Angie) Loftis; three grandsons, Keith Winfree, Ryan Loftis, Jordan Burnette; one great-grandson, Solain Burnette; and special friend, Joann Scarlett.
Visitation was held on Monday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral services were held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. from the Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home, with her pastor, Mike Shelby, officiating. Interment was held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Eddie Oliver, Mike Jones, Mike Oliver, Terry Scruggs, Ryan Loftis, Eric Peloquin and David Grisham. Honorary pallbearers were Keith Winfree, Chuck Oliver, Jerry Scruggs, the ladies’ Sunday school class at Cedar Creek Baptist Church, and friends from the Jimmy Floyd Center.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
