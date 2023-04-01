Down the street from the square in Lebanon, people sang and grieved on Thursday afternoon.
In the days following the shootings at the Covenant School in Nashville, Wilson County has come together to mourn and to show its support to the families of the three children and three adults who lost their lives.
Castle Heights Elementary School second-grade teacher Deanna Freeman sang to a group gathered outside of First Baptist Church in Lebanon as they gathered to pray for teachers and first-responders.
“It was when I got home that it just really hit me in the face, when I heard what had happened, when I heard the ages,” Freeman said. “They were 9 year olds, and I teach 8 year olds. That was hard, because I just pictured my little one’s faces.”
Freeman first heard about what happened on Monday afternoon. Her niece, Meredith, teaches nearby the Covenant School, and her mother had texted Freeman to pray.
“It’s unnerving,” Freeman said. “Fear can start creeping in, because if it can happen 30 minutes from here, it can happen here. You just feel exposed.”
Rose Stout and Rebecca Dixon came out to the vigil to support the Covenant School community.
“Everything that we’ve seen this past week has just been so sad,” Stout said. “With the loss of all those children and the teachers, this is a way to come and glorify them and pray with each other that things will change.”
Dixon felt as though going to the vigil was a way to be able to do something for the school.
“I think this was a way to do something, to show up, to gather together and just be together,” Dixon said. “In this tragedy, it’s important to find community, to support each other and continue to do the work so that things like this won’t happen again.”
Churches like Lebanon First Baptist came together through Everyone’s Wilson to coordinate vigils across the county. Everyone’s Wilson Executive Director Daryl Crouch has witnessed the community unite through these events.
“People want to be together,” Crouch said. “There’s something in us, just in our DNA, the way God created us. We want to be together. We want to love. We want to be loved. The community’s come together in a great way.”
During the candlelight vigil at the clock tower in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday, Crouch witnessed approximately 300 individuals gather on a cold, windy night.
“It’s powerful time when people who may not believe exactly the same things, may not look the exactly the same way, may not have the same political dispositions come together,” Crouch said. “We all care about our kids. We care about our community.”
