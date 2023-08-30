Over the course of 10 days, 739,315 people flocked to Lebanon to attend the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
Visitors came from all of Tennessee’s 95 counties, all 50 states, and 37 countries.
“It’s pretty special,” Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair Executive Director Helen McPeak said. “We had people talking about how the people have been so nice here. They talked about it kind of being like Opryland or Dollywood. Those are nice compliments to get, and people will return when they’ve had a good experience.”
Despite attendance being down 36,880 from 2022 due to daily temperatures last week, McPeak views the fair as a success.
“Attendance was up the other nights until it got to be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” McPeak said. “We do think that it was due to the heat.”
However, the fair was prepared for the heat wave.
“When that happened, we got out the word and readied more fans,” McPeak said. “For the competitions like the school spirit jam, the cheerleading contests, things that were happening outside, we made sure that we had water and electrolyte drinks and things to give to those kids to keep them hydrated and as cool as we could. We did that in the barns as well. We added more fans to the poultry and rabbit barn and to the livestock barns. We were trying our best to keep people hydrated.”
One of the most successful new additions to the fair was the Pick Tennessee building.
“People could go in there and learn more about Tennessee agriculture commodities,” Mcpeak said. “It also had a Pick Tennessee store, and they sold out of a lot of the items that they had stocked in there. I didn’t receive anything but rave compliments on that addition. People went in there multiple times. They had demonstrations going in there and just a lot of entertainment.”
This year, the fair improved its parking with more satellite options. Another change that was made was that the fair stopped selling unlimited ride wristbands earlier in the night.
“We stopped selling those earlier so people could have a better opportunity to ride the rides as many times as they wanted,” McPeak said. “After that time, there was just single tickets available.”
Those changes, according to McPeak, made the fair more manageable.
“I enjoy seeing that memories are being made here at the fairgrounds and everybody’s having a good time,” McPeak said. “It’s just a good feeling. I don’t have words to tell you the truth. If the people that started this fair years ago could see it now, they would be very, very happy.”
