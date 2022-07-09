Something always happens on vacation … something that makes that vacation stand out from the rest.
It’s sometimes good, sometimes bad. No matter how bad, if you give it enough time, eventually, humor can be found in the most stressful, pressure-filled holiday … and possibly a lesson.
Our children are now adults, so the vacations have improved immensely. They feel like a vacation now.
I remember our first as a family. Jacob had just turned 1 year old. I couldn’t wait. We were driving to the beach. It was a beautiful, seven-hour drive … that took 10. What couldn’t be more perfect, right? I told my dad about the fun I was planning.
“You taking the kid,” he asked.
Um, duh .. I replied, “Of course.”
He pointed out, “You are taking a trip, not a vacation. When the kids go, it’s a trip. When you go without the kids, that’s a vacation.”
After that first trip, Jay and I started using nicknames to reference those little jaunts.
We had several names for the first … long … overrated … babies hate sand … and my personal favorite, little swimmers are a waste of money.
There was the trip when we thought Disney World would be a good idea. Jacob was 2. It was Labor Day Weekend, and Jay and I had no idea what to expect. Our reference names for that trip were — Disney World the devil’s armpit Labor Day weekend, little swimmers still suck or 101 reasons we will never be Disney people.
The trips started getting easier when diaper bags were no longer a part of the travel aesthetic. A day at the beach didn’t mean trying to keep a toddler from running into the ocean, and certain death sans lifejacket.
Then came the teenage years. There was no more complaining about the length of time it took to arrive at our destination. Instead, we got whining about other little inconveniences.
When our flight was delayed coming home, they complained so annoyingly that the name for that trip became ... when the kids go with us, we drive.
There was the trip to New York when the king of navigation know-how got us lost en route to the Museum of Natural History. What was that trip’s name? … chasing pigeons, yes — museums, no.
A few years later, we learned that the boys can’t drown out Jay’s snoring like me. On the first night of that vacation, Jacob stormed into the bedroom, pillow in hand, and with Tony Soprano energy said, “I don’t know how you sleep at night.” That’s when we decided to get adjoining rooms. That became … the lengths we will go to spend uninterrupted time with our boys.
We just got back from our most recent family vacation. Our boys are adults now. I’ve stopped trying to micromanage every moment of the trip. I try to offer advice only when asked. I don’t say a word when they sleep until 10 and take their time getting ready for a day on the water. I’ve realized that great expectations are just disappointments in waiting.
One day they may decline our vacation invites. Until that day comes, all future getaways will simply be referred to as family vacations … as Rand-McNally and Expedia intended.
Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
