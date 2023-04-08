The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Adam Lipshie, a sixth-grade teacher at Lebanon’s Winfree Bryant Middle School ...
Name … Adam Lipshie
School … Winfree Bryant Middle School
Age … 39
What grade/subject do you teach? Sixth grade history/social studies
How long have you been in education? 7 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 7 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? I worked during student teaching at McMurray Middle School and Overton High School.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? This is my second career. A lot like today, education has always been a huge part of my life. My mom was an educator, and my wife also teaches fourth grade at Castle Heights Elementary.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? It’s fishing, hunting, sports, music, and of course, spending time with my family and friends.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I try to relate to the kids as much as I can. Connection is key and my top priority.
How would you describe your teaching style? We have a lot of Socratic seminars/conversations. Questioning is a big part of my teaching as well. I love to see students arrive at an answer or discover something on their own. I also try to take the role of facilitator when appropriate so that students can successfully persevere through their struggles.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I get to know what my kids are interested in — the music they listen to, games they play, the sports they play, their hobbies, etc. The more you know about what drives them, the better your chances are in succeeding with delivering content.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Yes, it’s all the time. Teaching is about being flexible and adapting to the student or situations that come your way. A big challenge is helping students (kids) navigate very tough situations and environments.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? The staff is like family, and everybody cares for one another. We are all very close.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I felt like education was a good place for me to help others, make a difference, and have fun too.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s seeing kids be successful in the present and the future.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? Teaching is incredibly challenging and incredibly rewarding. Currently, I think helping students navigate through the ups and downs of life is the most challenging. A lot of our students have experienced an immense amount of trauma, and it certainly shows up in the classroom.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I feel like it is unfortunate that so much of education and its funding is dictated from a realm outside the classroom. A lot of people put a focus on testing and test scores, and it is much more than that.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? Fortunately, we have become more trauma informed over the last couple of years, unfortunately. There is still a lot of work to do. Teachers need more training, resources, and personnel.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? I wish students were better able to see our intentions. I wish students and their families always knew how much we cared. I also wish there was a way to show kids the importance of their education and the importance of acquiring skills that will help them in the future.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? My teaching team has been terrific. We all have different styles of teaching and even perspectives on learning, but we build each other up and truly have fun working together.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? It’s just seeing the perseverance of young people in a rough patch just push through and keep on going.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? “You were kind to me. You believed in me. I didn’t understand, but now, I do.”
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I’d like to be remembered as a teacher that was fair, kind, and gave students a chance to understand things that connected them to the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.