IMMANUEL BAPTIST PROJECT PHOTO

Lebanon’s Immanuel Baptist Church is embarking on a $13.5-milliion building and renovation project that is slated to be completed in 2025.

 Craig Harris/Lebanon Democrat

As Lebanon’s Immanuel Baptist Church celebrates its 76th anniversary, the church is also preparing for a $13.5-million building and renovation project that is set to begin this fall.

The overall design is currently being finalized, with construction scheduled to be completed in 2025.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.