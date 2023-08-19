As Lebanon’s Immanuel Baptist Church celebrates its 76th anniversary, the church is also preparing for a $13.5-million building and renovation project that is set to begin this fall.
The overall design is currently being finalized, with construction scheduled to be completed in 2025.
The renovations are in response to recent growth and the church’s decision to remain at 214 Castle Heights Avenue.
The project will feature updated kids, senior adult, and gathering spaces, as well as a new student building. It will also include the remodel of entrances, parking-lot improvements, signage, and new building exterior.
The renovations are part of the church’s For Generations to Come initiative.
“We believe that this renovation prepares our historic church to better facilitate our mission to make fully-functioning disciples who know Christ, own their faith, and make their faith known in Lebanon, throughout Wilson County, and to the ends of the earth,” Immanuel Senior Pastor Jeff Pratt said in regard to the church’s favorable vote on Aug. 13 to move forward with the project. “God has gifted us with a unique opportunity to impact countless lives for generations to come. He has been so faithful to this church in his provision and grace throughout the years. How can we not help but feel gratitude and anticipation as we continue to trust and seek him as we focus on the task at hand?”
