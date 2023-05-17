An increase in visitors to the Lebanon Square has created a need for an additional parking lot to accommodate people who go downtown to shop and eat.
Work has already begun on the new parking lot, and there was a lot of ground moved around even before Monday morning’s on-site groundbreaking ceremony, which was held at the intersection of South College Street and West Gay Street.
“You know something’s important when we have a groundbreaking event and we’ve actually (already) broken ground,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “We wanted you to see some activity down here when we when we had this event.”
The new parking lot will add 24 new parking spaces to the square and will revive the site as an important part of downtown.
“For people my age who grew up here in Lebanon, this area behind me was always a big mound of dirt and grass,” Bell said. “But at one time, it was a important part of downtown. There were businesses here. There were actually buildings here. There was Green Wholesale Grocery.
“Years ago, those (businesses) went away. This area became dormant. Now, we’re gonna make it part of downtown again, and not just a part, but an important part. “
Additional square parking has been a goal for Bell since he became mayor.
“In the two years that I’ve been mayor, one of my goals has been to add more parking to downtown and to the square,” Bell said. “The square is vibrant. A lot of people have invested in it, and we want to make sure that people have the ability to come here and take part in what’s happening.”
Last year, the property that the new parking lot will be on went up for sale.
“When that happened, I knew this was a prime opportunity to have (more) parking space, something we’ve been wanting for a long time,” Bell said.“I’ve put it in front of the city council to (approve the) purchase of this corner.”
Part of the agreement when the city purchased the property was removing the large billboard that had been at the site.
“You may notice that there’s something gone — a big billboard that dominated our downtown skyline,” Bell said. “Part of that purchase agreement was that billboard had to go away, and it went away several months ago.”
Other work that has been done on the property included city crews removing 1200 cubic yards of material.
“Removing that material is going to add flood storage to this area to help flooding situations on the square,” Bell said. “The storm water department is creating a rain garden. That rain garden is 700 square feet, and it’s designed to prevent sediment from the parking lot from the road from entering the creek. It’s also going to be an area that’s going to have native trees, shrubs, grasses and flowers. So, not only is it going to assist in flood control, assist in water management, but also is going to assist with the aesthetics of how this parking lot looks.”
Enhanced pedestrian features will also be added to the property.
“At the square, when you see the crosswalks, they’re brick,” Bell said. “These will be brick as well. You see the crews working over there on a project that will enhance the traffic crossing signals for pedestrians.”
This parking lot is expected be an important part of the city’s infrastructure.
“This is something that’s important,” Bell said. “It’s important for the square. It’s important for downtown, and it’s important for the entire city because this is our core. This is who we are. We want to make sure this stays successful. This parking lot is just one of the ways we can make that happen.”
