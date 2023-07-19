Several resurfacing projects have been in the works to improve Lebanon roadways.
Improvements to Castle Heights Avenue, Crowell Lane and Franklin Road were made through the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) with federal funds. Repavement efforts on those roadways are currently underway and are close to completion.
“They should be pretty close to an end,” Lebanon Traffic Engineer Kristen Rice said. “They’re redoing a couple of curb ramps on Castle Heights that they need to address for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance, and they’ve got a couple of pavement markings left to do. I think they’re still out there (Monday) working on some pavement markings, but they should be done in the next couple of weeks.”
The three roadways were chosen due to high traffic volume.
“Those are all major collector roads for the city, which means they carry a higher volume of traffic,” Rice said. “Because they are (assigned) that designation from TDOT, they are eligible for federal funding. We can’t use that funding on local, residential roads. It has to be (used) towards the higher volume, higher classified roadways. Those (three roads) were the ones that we felt were the best candidates.”
There were two railroad crossings that intersected with the project.
“We have a lot of different projects going on, and I think there was a bit of confusion on that one,” Rice said. “Those paving projects did go up to those two railroad tracks. There’s the main tracks over by Tractor Supply (on West Baddour Parkway) and the railroad tracks on Castle Heights. With the repaving, they have to go up to the tracks, and they tried to make that a little bit more smooth than what they were. The repaving did go up to the tracks, and I do think they approved them a little bit, but they are not replacing the tracks, or even the pavement or the pads in between the tracks.”
While the railroad tracks received minor improvements during the repavement process, there is another project in the works that would provide further improvements in the future.
“There’s another TDOT project that’s a safety project to do some railroad safety improvements at those intersections, and at that time, those tracks will be replaced, but I do not have a schedule for those at this time,” Rice said.
In addition to the city’s repaving project on Castle Heights Avenue, Crowell Lane and Franklin Road, there’s also a repaving project in the works on Baddour Parkway, which is led by TDOT.
Since Baddour Parkway is a state road, and because there were some sections of the road in need of repair, TDOT initiated the project.
“The Baddour Parkway paving project is through the TDOT maintenance group,” Rice said. “They paved the two main lanes, and that’s on hold until they can come back and pave the whole thing here in a few years when it’s scheduled to be repaved. I believe they’re about done with that if they’re not already. They did the paving and did some striping.”
