Castle Heights Road Work

Repaving projects on Lebanon’s Castle Heights Avenue, Crowell Lane and Franklin Road are nearly complete.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

Several resurfacing projects have been in the works to improve Lebanon roadways.

Improvements to Castle Heights Avenue, Crowell Lane and Franklin Road were made through the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) with federal funds. Repavement efforts on those roadways are currently underway and are close to completion.

