NEWS 1 PHOTO

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (center) poses with In-N-Out Burger owner and President Lynsi Snyder (to his right) in Franklin on Tuesday. In-N-Out Burger announced on Tuesday that it plans to open a corporate office in Tennessee and restaurants in and around Nashville by 2026, marking the company’s first expansion east of Texas.

 AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise

FRANKLIN — In-N-Out Burger announced on Tuesday that it plans to open a corporate office in Tennessee and restaurants in and around Nashville by 2026, marking the company’s first expansion east of Texas.

Gov. Bill Lee joined In-N-Out Burger owner and President Lynsi Snyder along with other government and company officials in announcing plans for an office to be built in Franklin, a suburb south of the Nashville metro area.

