In my opinion, you either have an eye for art, or you don’t.
As for myself, if you were to put a Picasso painting next to a Home Goods painting, chances are I’m going to think they look about same. And if I were to be completely honest, I’d most likely like the Home Goods one the best, because it’s a painting of the beach … and I️ do love the beach.
So when my daughter and I️ were in New York a few weeks ago and she suggested we check out Picasso’s collection at the Museum of Modern Art, I️ said yes for two reasons. First, it was raining, and I️ was tired of walking around in the rain. Second, I’m an adult, and that sounded like a very adult thing to do.
Four floors of hundreds of pieces of art later, and I’m pretty sure I️ was on candid camera.
The Museum of Modern Art — or MOMA as we artsy people call it — has millions of dollars worth of art hanging on its walls. But as I️ walked from room to room, looking at one painting after another, I️ started to think of the children’s fable, “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”
In one room, there was one large painting on the wall. It had been donated by a very wealthy family for all of us to now view. In fact, they built one entire room for this painting alone, because it was such an important piece of art.
People were surrounding it. So, I️ pushed my way to the front, and there it was. A square canvas measuring six feet by six feet. The entire canvas was painted red. Let me repeat … the entire canvas was just red, you know, like I️ took it out back and spray painted a canvas with a red spray paint can … just red … then hung it on the wall. And these people were staring at it … pondering it … mesmerized by it.
I️ looked around at the people looking at the painting. What was I️ missing? I️ got closer. Yep, it was red … lots of red paint … no beach … no waves … just red.
Moving on, in the next room, there were more canvases, donated from a private collection of yet another very wealthy family. And these paintings were much like the red one except these had all sorts of splashes of color on them … you know, like I️ took it out back, and shot at it with my paintball gun. And then, I️ donated my collection of paintball art to MOMA because I was crazy rich and could donate art as my gift to the world.
Again people surrounded the masterpieces, quietly staring at them. It was deathly silent. No one was talking, because they were engrossed in studying the art.
And in my head, I️ wanted to shout out … “What are we looking at? Is this a joke? I️ don’t get it. How is this art? And more importantly, how is this art worth more than $29.99, because at Home Goods, these would definitely be marked down.
And then it hit me. We were the art. People staring at what others said was art was the art. I️ looked around for the camera. I️ told my daughter what I️ was thinking, so happy with myself for having figured this out.
She immediately said, “No, the paintings are the art … important art. And you definitely don’t get it.”
Defeated, I️ went to the gift shop and bought a MOMA mug. It was $29.99. It was either that or a book of art. I️ chose the mug. At least I can use it the next time I go to the beach.
Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
