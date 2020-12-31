With Wilson County Schools imposing a moratorium on athletic competition during the holidays, the only games in town are being played at Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex.
And with Gov. Lee’s edict permitting only players, coaches, game personnel and household family members in attendance, a limited number of spectators were on hand Tuesday night to see the Commanders fall to Middle Tennessee Christian 56-45 and the Lady Commanders go down 57-15.
The Cougars, coached by FCS-graduate and former Commander coach Jason Piercey, led 13-4 following the first quarter, 23-19 at halftime and 41-35 through three as MTCS improved to 6-3 while Friendship fell to 3-3.
Devin Hill had 15 points and Andrew Adams 12 for Middle Tennessee Christian.
Dillon Turner sank 6 of 7 free throws and Colby Jones two three-pointers as each threw in 13 points for Friendship. Cole Kring scored seven points, Max Duckwiler six, Charley Carpenter a three, Dan Burruss two and Riggs Rowe a foul shot.
The Lady Cougars led 9-2 eight minutes in and 27-8 at halftime as they climbed to 4-2 while Friendship fell to 1-6.
BreAria Cannon scored 16 points, including nine in the first quarter and 14 in the first half, and Sydney Cooper 14, including 10 in the second quarter, for MTCS.
Lily Maggart led the Lady Commanders with eight points while Rylee Agee threw in three and Avery Morrison and Haylie Wortham two each.
Friendship’s boys hosted a District 4-IIA makeup game with Ezell-Harding last night. Both FCS teams are set to entertain Donelson Christian in a 2 p.m. district matinee Saturday at the Sportsplex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.