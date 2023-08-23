On Monday night, the Wilson County Commission voted to approve a resolution requesting that the Tennessee General Assembly “preserve the fundamental right of Tennesseans to keep and bear arms.”

The resolution passed as the Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes for a special session on public safety. Gov. Bill Lee called for the legislature to pass a bill that would create an order of protection law that would temporarily restrict a person’s access to weapons as a “temporary mental health order of protection.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.