On Monday night, the Wilson County Commission voted to approve a resolution requesting that the Tennessee General Assembly “preserve the fundamental right of Tennesseans to keep and bear arms.”
The resolution passed as the Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes for a special session on public safety. Gov. Bill Lee called for the legislature to pass a bill that would create an order of protection law that would temporarily restrict a person’s access to weapons as a “temporary mental health order of protection.”
The resolution urged the Tennessee General Assembly to reject red flag laws, and stated that the proposal is in direct conflict with Wilson County Resolution 20-1-6, which declared Wilson County a gun sanctuary county.
Wilson County resident Sierra Barnett asked the commissioners to abstain or vote no on the resolution during the public comment period.
“I’m asking this because it is state politics, and state issues are not the business of the county,” Barnett said. “Allowing these issues here will hinder the integrity and resources of the commission from here on out, and we see how that is working out on our school board.”
Barnett talked with several commissioners regarding the resolution.
“I’ve enjoyed my discussions with most of you, and I appreciate all of your return calls and texts and emails ... but you’ve heard the saying, there’s a place and a time, and this is neither,” Barnett said. “It’s not your job to make or influence laws.”
Like Barnett, Lebanon resident Mary Alice Carfi came to speak on the resolution.
“This is not an appropriate time to vote on this particular law the way that it’s written, because we do not specify what red flag laws we have issues with,” Carfi said. “I’m a gun owner. I don’t have a problem with guns, believe it or not. I just want them in the hands of the proper people who have the ability to use them in a safe and responsible manner.”
Busy buses
Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell addressed bussing issues that the district had faced during the first week of school during the county commission meeting.
“We cover 12,000 miles a day on buses in Wilson County Schools,” Luttrell said. “We’re doing that with 120 drivers, 98 with double routes, 32 with single routes. We changed the school times to a two-tiered system. The first day was not smooth. It’s gotten better every day since. We’re continuing to work on routing.”
Luttrell also gave another potential reason for the issues.
“Our ridership is up over 12,000 students this year, with many of those riders registered in the last two and a half weeks,” Luttrell said.
