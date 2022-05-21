Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.