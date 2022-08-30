NEWS 4 PHOTO

Dollar Tree and Dollar General both reported sales increases for the fiscal second quarter last Thursday as inflationary pressures draw low-income shoppers to their stores for groceries and other necessities. Just like the last recession in 2008, dollar stores are again benefiting from shoppers focusing on low-priced items and higher-income shoppers trading down.

NEW YORK — Dollar Tree and Dollar General reported higher second-quarter sales last Thursday resulting from a four-decade high inflation driving more customers to bargain chain stores for everything from lightbulbs to groceries.

Dollar stores tend to sell items in small quantities, allowing low-income customers to buy a little at a time. As with previous recessions, higher-income shoppers are returning to bargain chains to cut spending where they can.

